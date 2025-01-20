Bear Digest

Ben Johnson assembling superstar coaching staff for Bears, including this defensive coordinator

Ben Johnson is already assembling a superstar coaching staff, including this defensive coordinator, as he finalizes his deal to become the Chicago Bears' next head coach.

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are finalizing terms of a contract to make him the team's next head coach, and according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Johnson is already assembling a superstar coaching staff.

The leading candidate to join Johnson as his defensive coordinator is former New Orleans Saints head coach, Dennis Allen.

Allen served as the Saints defensive coordinator under Sean Payton from 2015-2021 before taking over as head coach in 2022. He built a strong reputation as one of the NFL's respected defensive play callers.

His time as Saints head coach didn't last long, as he was dismissed by the team in November. However, his experience as both a defensive coordinator and head coach would be a welcome addition for Johnson, who's entering his first year as the guy in charge.

The Chicago Bears are already gaining instant credibility with these insider reports about their incoming coaching staff, which starkly contrasts the days of Matt Eberflus and his patchwork coordinators and assistants.

