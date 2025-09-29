Bear Digest

Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears have former Super Bowl winner Jon Gruden feeling NICEY

Former Super Bowl-winning coach and current NFL commentator Jon Gruden gave the Chicago Bears an awesome shoutout after Week 4's win over the Raiders.

The Chicago Bears weren't the same old Bears in Week 4's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The same old Bears would've choked in the fourth quarter and lost a one-score game to a team that, on paper, Chicago is superior to.

Instead, these Chicago Bears, the Ben Johnson Bears, blocked Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal attempt with seconds remaining to play.

The Bears moved to 2-2 and are riding a wave of momentum into their bye week.

Wins like this have the national media changing their tune on the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams, who led Chicago's fourth-quarter game-winning drive, one that resulted in a D'Andre Swift touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining.

One of those national media pundits is former Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden, who now provides NFL commentary for Barstool Sports.

Gruden publishes a weekly video that highlights teams or players who have him feeling "nicey." It's a hilarious bit, and the Chicago Bears were highlighted after Week 4.

Bears Nation is feeling nicey, too, coach.

Check out the video below:

