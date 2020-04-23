The plan for the Chicago Bears on Friday when they begin choosing in the NFL Draft should be fire, and fall back.

This is the best idea for the Bears to maximize their chances of obtaining higher level prospects.

The Bears should use the 43rd pick like a No. 1, as it is their highest selection since picking Roquan Smith in 2018. They should pick a player who is available and can have the greatest immediate impact, which should rule out a quarterback.

First Pick: Wide Receiver

The future is for another year. The Bears are trying to get point production up to give this defense something to work with, so that's why the first pick should be a wide receiver unless a special player falls in their laps at cornerback or safety.

If, for instance, LSU Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit fell to them, it would be a worthwhile pick. However, the pick should be reserved for something they completely lack at this point. They don't have a legitimate speed receiver anywhere on the roster.

They have safeties with experience and even a few cornerback options who at least have started or played extensively. They have no one with big-play speed on offense. For that reason, if they get the chance to draft Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State or Jalen Reagor from TCU they should take it. Aiyuk would be preferable because of better downfield speed, but Reagor isn't far off and can go up and get passes despite being shorter than 6 feet.

Ryan Pace became almost defensive and clammed up when asked about the strength of the wide receiver group in general during a conference call leading up to the draft. Considering only two months earlier he gushed about the wide receiver crop's strength at the combine, it only further makes you think this is the direction they'll go.

Fall Back at 50

The next step should be to fall back, to trade the 50th pick for extra picks and try at all costs to stay in Round 2 while doing it.

It's not as difficult as it sounds to stay within the next 14 picks from No. 50 and bring back a third-rounder and possibly another pick. The Dolphins last year traded away No. 48 and also a fourth-round pick and stayed in Round 2 at 62, but also got another second-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-rounder. The Colts traded down just three spots from 46 to 49 and got a fifth-round pick in return.

With the pick at the end of Round 2 from falling back, they should draft cornerback Cameron Dantzler from Mississippi State. He didn't test as well in the 40 as he would have liked but that can be chalked up to any number of reasons and his work actually blanketing SEC receivers is well known. He's 6-foot-2 and has the ability to become a lockdown cornerback.

With the extra pick or the first of the extra picks they receive by trading down, they should then address tight end and select Brycen Hopkins from Purdue. This is an ideal player to pair with Jimmy Graham, a younger U tight end who can learn and contribute as a rookie. You want a tight end who does more than learn and contribute as a rookie? Then trade with the Bucs for O.J. Howard because rookie tight ends in the NFL almost never put up big numbers like they do later. Even the best don't do it. The adjustment is too great from what college teams ask of their tight ends.

Safe Play

For going down from No. 50 to late second round, the Bears should get not only a third-rounder but another middle-round pick, possibly a late fourth or fifth. They use it to draft safety Brandon Jones from Texas, a physical player who can move all around the secondary not unlike Adrian Amos. If the pick is too late obtain Jones, then another option is Geno Stone from Iowa. Stone's skill set isn't totally different.

So far the plan has ignored the offensive line and this is largely because they have experienced players starting and backup up, just not the caliber you'd like.

Fortifying the Line

The need to improve their offensive line is great but they've made a few attempts in free agency with Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs.

Now with their 163rd pick, they can look to the line and select either Auburn tackle Jack Driscoll or Oregon guard Shane Lemieux. There are other better line options, but to take them would require selecting a safety not up to the caliber of Stone or Jones. Jonah Jackson or Logan Stenberg come to mind here.

Lemieux would fit as a player from a similar offensive system. He's been all over the board on mock drafts and probably will be a middle-round pick after all is said and done. Driscoll is a solid player from an SEC program and has been an overachieving, self-made type who fits well into a position requiring humility and sacrifice.

Depth Grab

From here on out, the Bears should look to fortify their depth on defense with another pass-rushing linebacker, an inside linebacker and an interior defensive lineman.

Minnesota's Carter Coughlin or North Carolina State's James Smith-Williams are late-round pass rushers who might add something.

Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman from Miami or teammate Michael Pinckney are possibilities veyr late.

Michigan State defensive lineman Raequan Williams is a player they know a good deal about and would make a good replacement for another Williams they lost in free agency -- Nick. He might be a seventh-round option. They have two of those.

No QB

Although they made noise about selecting a quarterback, it's difficult to see them actually drafting one unless they are able to trade down more than once. James Morgan from Florida International might go somewhere in the sixth or seventh rounds and they think highly of him. Ben DiNucci of James Madison is a player they've closely looked at and could be an undrafted free agent, but they'll have plenty of competition from the Patriots for him.

