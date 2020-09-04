There are numerous reasons the Bears should make Nick Foles starting quarterback, starting with the experience factor.

Someone who has gone through a Super Bowl-winning experience while beating the team of the decade along the way has to be regarded at a different level.

Even Matt Nagy couldn't discount past experience. When asked about it after Thursday's final practice of training camp, he started to say he doesn't count it but then had to wash it away.

"What we try to do is start with a clean slate," Nagy said.

Then came the backtrack.

"Now, you take into consideration with both of these guys, just their experiences that they've had as a player in this league, that certainly has to play part of it because again, that's when everything is certainly real," Nagy said. "But at the same time, we do look at those type of scenarios, too, and then we balance that as how much weight do we put into those different situations."

If you judge your starting quarterback only off of practice, you're going to get a practice quarterback playing in a game. Imagine how that one will turn out.

This is how they have to approach it for the whole season. Before the whole season, there is one game, a season opener with Detroit.

Foles would also be a very good choice against the Lions, even if he doesn't have the kind of record against the Lions under Nagy as Mitchell Trubisky (3-0 record, 132.39 passer rating, 9 TDs, 1 INT).

The experience factor Foles has includes winning shootouts. This is important because in the NFL teams can't necessarily count on getting the upper hand on an opponent, and they can't always count on their defense staying rested and healthy and dominating all game long like the Bears have seemed to do for the last few years.

Foles has plenty of experience winning shootouts. His signature victory was a shootout, 41-33 over the Patriots in the Super Bowl. When he started that run as Carson Wentz's replacement, Foles beat the Rams 43-35 and Giants 34-29 in successive weeks.

Even when Foles had a bad year with a bad team in St. Louis with the 2015 Rams, he managed to beat the Seattle Seahawks in the opener 34-31.

Trubisky has never beaten a team in a shootout. With Nagy as coach he was involved in successive games of this type in 2018 and the Bears lost both, one in overtime to Miami and the other when Kevin White couldn't get into the end zone from the 1 after catching a Hail Mary pass against New England.

How is this relevant to playing Detroit? That's an obvious question and the answer should be obvious, too. And if you're a betting ma, you might want to pay attention.

The Bears aren't facing Jeff Driskel or David Blough. They're playing against Matthew Stafford and he now knows offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offensive system well enough to have command and find all his capable receivers if given time to throw.

As good as the Bears are on defense, they're not going to be able to keep Stafford in check all day, and their pass coverage is going to be shaky anyway with a new safety and a new cornerback playing.

Stafford is at his best in shootouts and bringing teams from behind in the closing minutes.

It's not going to be easy shutting a team like this down on defense, and the Bears can't really fall back on a running game because of David Montgomery's injury.

This game is headed for a shootout and it pays to have a quarterback on the field who can handle any situation, including late-game wins in wild, high-scoring free-for-alls.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven