How Bears Can Improve at Slot Receiver in Draft

Slot receivers, Z-receivers and return men are plentiful in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Bears could benefit with one in several different ways

Wide receiver in modern NFL offenses have developed into distinctive classes.

So rating players as outside receivers and slot receivers like NFL Draft Bible has done only makes sense.

The Bears have needs at slot receiver but the bigger need would be at X-receiver if Allen Robinson leaves or is traded. If they retain him on the tag or with a deal, the potential for improving the slot position exists.

It's a pressing need if you're among those disgusted with what Anthony Miller did in the playoffs, with a selfish, silly ejection when they already were without injured Darnell Mooney. Or if you're open to second chances, it's not as pressing but still might be a position to examine because Miller's contract expires after 2021.

Would they be likely to bring back a player who did what he did in that playoff game then? Or would he even want to come back after the reaction it caused?

So it's best for the Bears to keep their eye on the slot receiver spot. The injury status of Tarik Cohen is also a factor here. If Cohen can't bounce back full speed after less than a year away, they could use an extra explosive slot receiver to take up his role in the passing game.

Alabama's deadly Jaylen Waddle is ranked the No. 1 slot receiver by NFL Draft Bible and No. 3 among all receivers by Mel Kiper, and he'd be taken well ahead of the Bears' 20th spot in Round 1.

Other slot receivers could come into play.

Kadarius Toney, Florida

QB Kyle Trask's explosive slot weapon made 120 receptions for 1,590 yards and 12 TDs and also was a threat rushing it with an 8.8-yard average per carry. An all-around athlete who threw for more than 6,500 yards his final two years of high school, Toney has displayed great speed and shifting ability. His 40 time will be watched closely in pro days. He was given a Round 1 grade by NFL Draft Bible and is the fourth overall receiver on Mel Kiper's list of receivers regardless of whether they line up inside or outside.

Rondale Moore, Purdue

A high-risk, high-reward type of player who is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds and could go very early in the draft or a little later. The reason he's high risk is he played only seven games the past two seasons due to a hamstring injury in 2019 and an undisclosed lower-body injury in 2020. He's had only 20 total games. Some scouts have questioned his ability to catch the ball downfield at all because most of his career receiving yards came on yards after the catch. He is an explosive breakaway threat who had 1,915 yards on 178 catches with 14 TDs. He had 114 of those catches for 1,257 yards and 12 of the TDs in 2018. He was given a first-round grade by NFL Draft Bible as their second-ranked slot receiver.

Demetric Felton, UCLA

At the Senior Bowl, he showed what a great threat he could be at receiver. Felton is a running back who started out as a receiver and figures to be a passing-game specialist in the NFL at 5-8, 189. He's a breakaway threat with great ability to make defenders miss but can run through tackles because he's strong enough and has excellent hands. Teams could use him like the Bears use Cohen, out of the backfield or in the slot. He switched to receiver his junior year so experience at the position might be a concern. He made 99 catches for 958 yards with eight TDs and as a rusher had 233 runs for 1,101 yards and seven TDs.

Chatarius "TuTu" Atwell, Louisville

Louisville's tiny, explosive receiver may be a very limited-use player in the NFL at 5-9, 165. He has tremendous speed and faking ability, tearing it up in the open field. He also has excellent hands but Louisville's unsophisticated passing game might be a detriment. A good comparison might be Tarik Cohen, although smaller and with more ability to catch downfield. He might be faster, too, so watch pro day times. He made 139 reptions for 2,303 yards and 20 TDs. Kiper calls him the sixth overall receiver in the draft regardless of position, and he received a second-round grade from NFL Draft Bible.

Amari Rodgers, Clemson

A key receiver for Trevor Lawrence last year, and he's also an effective punt returner. Rodgers is a bit bigger than many slot receivers at 5-10, 210 and uses his strength and running ability well. A very smooth, polished player who is very pro-like in his approach, he does lack real length despite having excellent hands and so he'd be better off in the slot than outside but could play Z receiver. He had 181 catches for 2,144 yards and 15 TDs and averaged 7.8 yards on punt returns with a return TD. He was given a third-round NFL Draft Bible grade.

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's highly productive wide receiver could be a Z-type more than a slot but could also move inside, he tore an ACL in 2019 but came back strong and in his career had 205 catches for 3,434 yards with 26 TDs and a 16.8-yard average. The knee and his speed will be a question but some will wonder if he'll get timed at a pro day because he was reported to run a 4.39 at the EXOS combine, which is rather suspect. The fact he caught a lot of contested balls when at the college level he shouldn't have had to is troubling to some scouts but others see this as a plus. He was given a third-round NFL Draft Bible grade.

D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Extremely fast slot or Z receiver who wowed scouts in a few Senior Bowl practices. At 5-9, 190, he had 121 catches for 2,244 yards and an 18.5-yard average with 15 TDs. He was brought to the school to be a cornerback but was too fast and good of a threat to be wasted on defense. Competition level will be questioned, as will the fact he hasn't been a receiver his whole career. Kiper gave him the ninth overall receiver grade in this draft and he has a fourth-round grade from NFL Draft Bible

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Southern Cal

The younger brother of Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, he has a younger brother named Osiris who also is a wide receiver at Stanford. Their father was a pro body builder and some have compared this family to basketball's Ball family, without all the drama. A proven, smooth receiver threat at 5-11, 195 with 178 catches for 2,270 yards and 16 TDs. He can be used on returns, as well. He has enough size and skills to be an X-receiver but versatility says he can be at the Z or slot. He was given a fourth-round grade by NFL Draft Bible.

Shi Smith, South Carolina

A very productive slot receiver threat at 5-10, 186 who catches the ball in a crowd the way an X-type receiver would. He'll get it in a tight window or when heavily contested and can shrug off tacklers or make them miss. He had 174 catches for 2,204 yards and 13 TDs. He received a fifth-round grade from NFL Draft Bible.

Elijah Moore, Mississippi

A junior who is 5-9, 185 and displayed extreme productivity last year despite opting out late in the season. He managed to get in eight games and still had an eye-popping eight TDs and 86 receptions for 1,193 yards. For his career, he made 189 receptions for 2,441 yards with 16 TDs. Has good acceleration and route-running ability but will need to become better againt more physical cornerbacks. He was given a fifth-round grade from NFL Draft Bible.

Marquez Stevenson, Houston

The most proven return man among this group of slot receivers, a 6-foot, 190-pounder who caught 147 passes for 2,269 yards with 22 TDs. He had 34 kick returns for a 26.1-yard average with three TDs. Speed and cutting ability are high and it's projected by some he could run a 40 in the 4.3s. He was an adequate receiver he showed a good knack for throwing off tacklers with his start-and-stop ability and has the physical ability to ward off press defenders but needs to be better at it. The combination of special teams and slot threat earned him a fifth-round grade by NFL Draft Bible.

