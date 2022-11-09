It's daily improvement and focusing on the task rather than all the hype building says Bears quarterback.

No finished product by any means despite all the building hype, Bears quarterback Justin Fields merely wants to do what effective quarterbacks throughout the NFL have done over the years.

Fields is trying to take what defenses give him, even if he also sometimes takes more than they appear willing to give.

"Main thing is not forcing the big plays, just letting them come to me," Fields said Wednesday. "Of course, I've always thought I've been able to make the big play but I think the one thing you can't do is force big plays, and (you) just kind of let them come to you."

A fully developed version of Fields would be getting the ball out faster, but he seems to be improving at this already, and has this among his goals even while he makes up for many problems with his own speed running out of the pocket.

"Just keep growing, especially in the passing game," Fields said. "Pocket presence, getting to the checkdown faster.

"I think that's one thing I can grow at now and just keep developing, keep growing. Like I said, the passing game being able to get little completions and really just drive the ball down the field."

According to NFL NextGen Stats, as Fields' overall stats have improved, so to has his ability to get the ball out fast.

In the last five games he has a 99.7 passer rating, has completed 63.3% (76 of 120) with eight TDs and two interceptions while running for 91 yards a game. He has fulbled seven times but the Bears retained all of them.

In the meantime, his time to get the ball out has dropped signficantly. He now is getting it out in 2.96 seconds. He had been above 3.0 throughout the season's first half and as high as 3.

Now he's getting it out faster than Marcus Mariota (2.97), Daniel Jones (3.03), Lamar Jackson (3.02) and Zach Wilson (3.12) by NextGen clockings.

"Just taking what the defense gives you, play every play out," Fields said. "Situationally, what's the down and distance? What do we need to accomplish on this play? Of course, if there is a big play there, then take it. We have certain plays where we want to call a shot, we are taking a shot downfield. There's other plays where we just want to get a few yards or just get a completion."

Fields had bee taking too many hits looking for that big play, and had been leading the league in sacks taken. Last week the Bears matched their season low of two sacks allowed. So it seems they're getting used to playing with him now.

"You know he's really fast," guard Cody Whitehair said. "So obviously we're trying to get out in front of him and trying to get a block for him. But half the time he outruns us.

"But you know, we're just trying to create a little bit of space for him."

Fields sees the 94 points scored in the last three games as an outgrowth of comfort with an offense he has just learned, and growth of the offense itself.

"I'm getting more comfortable with it, and also the tailored plays, the extra plays we've had mixed in," Fields said.

So as he learns and gets comfortable, the hype builds and he needs to stay focused. Easier said than done.

"Just don’t let it affect me," he said. "Just go about my day like I would before all this hype came or so-called hype. Just put my head down and keep working. My main goal is to keep improving and keep getting better each and every day."

