Bilal Nichols Works His Way to a Breakthrough Year

Without Eddie Goldman available, Bilal Nichols tried taking on the challenge of an unnatural position at nose tackle and has worked his way into an important role.

It take some really strong defensive play to move Bears coach Matt Nagy off the offensive tilt he always seems to have.

On Monday after the 33-27 win over Minnesota, one of the first things Nagy pointed out wasn't offense but strong play from defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.

It's becoming a Nichols habit, with a sack in each of the last three games and four in the last six games. The Bears have had to overcome losing nose tackle Eddie Goldman as a COVID-19 opt-out all season, but as they gear up for another do-or-die game at Jacksonville Sunday they see Nichols performing now as the replacement nose tackle as if he's always been at the position.

"I feel like I'm playing the best football of my career right now," Nichols said. "I feel like just lately, I've been super locked in. I've been locked in all season, but I've been able to really like hit a groove right now. I feel like everything is coming together."

Edge rusher Khalil Mack sees Nichols' ability to work through problems like he experienced early in the season as the reason he's arrived at this point.

"One thing about Bilal man that I admire the most, not only him as a person, is his willingness to listen and take those small little critiques that you tell him and use it to his advantage," Mack said. "He's one of those guys that listens and he works at it.

"That's all you can really ask for from a young guy like that. You see the reaping those benefits of him listening and putting the work in. It's a special thing to see."

The change wasn't a simple one from end in the 3-4 to the nose, and he still does slide over to end at times.

"It's different," Nichols said. "With nose, you've got a lot less space to work with. Whereas with end, you've got a little more time to recover if you got bad footwork, whatever the case may be.

"With playing nose, you gotta be a lot more precise and that's one thing that I watched on film with Eddie Goldman and I'd seen that he does. He’s very detailed in everything that he does. Footwork is impeccable. Everything is darn near perfect. That's just something that I try to work on, and it helped me out because now when I get to end, I'm a lot quicker with a lot of my moves because I'm just used to being in there and being a lot more tighter."

Nichols surprised as a rookie fifth-round pick from Delaware when he won a starting spot, but took a step back last year after a hand injury early plagued him for a big portion of the schedule.

Now he has a career-high five sacks, the second-highest total on the defense, and a career-high 12 quarterback hits.

"Well, pretty much my whole life has been the underdog type thing," Nichols said. "I've never been the highest recruited guy. Never had the most offers. Never been the guy really looked at to be that guy. And that burned me and that added a lot of fire. It just made me want to out-work everybody.

"I always told myself if a guy was better than me it was just going to be because he was more talented, not because he out-worked me. That's kind of the mindset I live by. This offseason, I just grinded. I didn't have the year I wanted to have last year. I dealt with injuries. So I just grind, grinded, grinded."

The worker's mentality showed up from the start when Nichols began working with defensive line leader Akiem Hicks.

"I told myself, every day I'm going to work with him, find a way to work with him, someway, somehow," Nichols said. "Still to this day, I work with him every single day. Nothing about me has changed. I think that once he had seen that, I gained a lot of respect from him. It's just staying on top of those things. That's just how I am. That's never going to change. I'm always going to be receptive, even when I'm in my eighth, ninth year in the league, I'm still going to be eager to learn and figure out how I can get better."

They'll need the stronger interior play this weekend because one of the more dependable assets Jacksonville has had in its offense is rookie running back James Robinson, a Rockford, Ill. native who played at Illinois State. He's gone over 1,000 yards and is averaging 4.5 yards a carry.

"A lot of the games that they have lost this year have been close games," Nichols said. "It's not like this team is just constantly getting blown out. They're gonna fight, and they're gonna fight til the finish. Coach Nagy just really been preaching, said the record don’t matter. We gotta go out there. We gotta take care of business."

Taking care of business is something Nichols has shown he'll do through the past three seasons as well as anyone on the defense.

