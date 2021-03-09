Bears Tackle Situation Unclear After Cutting Bobby Massie

Former Bears starting tackle, who was cut for cap purposes, tells the Chicago Tribune the cuts across the league will turn free agency into a "fantasy draft" type of atmosphere.

Former Bears tackle Bobby Massie will plenty of company and probably won't be unemployed for long.

The Bears have an unclear right tackle situation after the decision to cut Massie for salary cap purposes, because backups Jason Spriggs and Rashaad Coward will be unrestricted free agents and Massie's replacement last year, Germain Ifedi, also is slated to be an unrestricted free agent.

In an article by Chicago Tribune writer Brad Biggs, Massie said he wasn't surprised the team let him go for cap purposes and wouldn't rule out even a return to the Bears.

"But the truth is they can't afford me," Massie told Biggs. “And they're definitely not going to be able to afford me once I hit the market because there are no tackles in free agency.

"As of today, I don't see me being a Bear next year. I liked where I was at, but today changes that."

It's rare when a player is cut by any team and then agrees to come back that season at a reduced rate, especially with a player who is not at the very end of his career.

Massie will turn 32 just before this season and has at least a few years left. He had a few injuries the past two seasons which cost him 13 games but none were serious or career-threatening.

Massie agreed with a comment made by longtime NFL reporter John Clayton when he said. "It will be a bloodbath around the league," as a result of the deep salary cap cuts coming due to a lower cap.

"There are going to be a lot more cuts, a lot more guys released around the league," Massey said. "There are a lot of dudes that cost a lot of money, and teams are looking for other options. Bodies are going to start dropping. It's going to be like a fantasy draft for next season. You don't know who is safe really."

The Bears saved $5.4 million against the cap with this decision.

Massie's summation of the tackle pool is relatively accurate. While there are a lot of tackles who are free agents, there are not many higher-priced players who have good starting experience.

San Francisco's Trent Williams and Carolina's Russell Okung, who are both 33 years old, are the only tackles available who made more than $6 million in average contract value last year according to Spotrac.com. Pittsburgh's Alejandro Villanueva, Packers backup Ricky Wagner, Buffalo's Ty Nsekhe and Giants veteran Cameron Fleming are in the next group of tackles who've made the most.

There are some who are on the rise and could make a big leap forward in pay, like Jacksonville's Cam Robinson. He's projected by Spotrac.com to make $11.3 million a year and is just 25.

Players like Robinson are hard to find, though.

The Bears had Ifedi at right guard prior to Massie's injury. After moving around linemen, they settled on putting Ifedi out at right tackle. He performed well and it's up in the air whether the Bears will bring him back. He played for only $887,000 last year.

They don't need a right guard with James Daniels coming back from injury. Daniels and Cody Whitehair figure to be the guards and Sam Mustipher the center. So, right tackle is the issue and it's often been speculated they would use the 20th pick in the draft for a tackle if they do not devote it to finding a quarterback.

