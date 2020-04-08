BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Brandon Aiyuk Labeled Ideal Receiver for Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Bowen's work with ESPN Matchups, his commentary on Chicago sports radio and his presence on social media long ago put him in the consciousness of Bears fans.

The Glen Ellyn native has also been a successful high school assistant coach at Immaculate Conception in the western suburbs.

In a year when good receivers seem to be growing on trees, Bowen has reached up and plucked one for the Bears, but it's a pick now who might now raise some eyebrows.

In an ESPN.com article on the ideal wide receiver draft pick for every team, the former NFL safety pinpointed Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk as the ideal guy for the Bears.

There's a problem, though.

Aiyuk's stock seemed to be rising in many of the recent mock drafts but he still looked like an early second-round pick who might go just before the Bears make their first pick at No. 43.

Now, it's a real question where he might go.

Bowen wrote: "...the Bears need a receiver with run-after-the-catch ability in Matt Nagy's offense. And you see that all over the tape with Aiyuk. He can accelerate with ease to skate past defensive backs in the open field, and his buildup of speed as a route runner creates separation to the ball. He has strong hands at the point of attack."

The problem is, Aiyuk on Tuesday underwent core muscle surgery, according to a report by Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

The core muscle issue has plagued Aiyuk for a long period of time and apparently he has decided on the surgery because offseason work is delayed by the coronavirus. He missed the Senior Bowl due to injury, although he was able to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine later.

Whether the Bears would be as interested in a receiver with core muscle issues after what they've gone through with tight end Trey Burton remains to be seen. Burton had a groin injury and surgery and then this offseason underwent a hip surgery designed to fix the groin issue.

The circumstances surrounding the surgery have to become more clear first.

The Bears need a speed receiver to take the place of Taylor Gabriel in the offense, and currently have to choose between Javon Wims and Riley Ridley. The two former Georgia receivers are more known for route running and being able to go vertical for catches, and not for speed.

Aiyuk had 65 catches for 1,192 yards last year, averaging 18.3 yards a catch. He had eight touchdown catches. He also returned punts and kickoffs and averaged 16.1 yards a punt return and 31.9 yards on kick returns.

Aiyuk's speed wasn't entirely apparent at the combine, possibly due to the injury condition. He ran 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but the problem didn't seem to bother him in the vertical leap. He jumped 40 inches. He also did a 128-inch broad jump.

It's a situation to watch with interest as the first round moves into the second round of the NFL Draft.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Foles' Reworked Contract Benefits Bears

Restructuring of Nick Foles' contract means the Bears only count $5.3 million of his money against their cap space for this year

Gene Chamberlain

by

Geargroy59

Why Another Bear is More Indispensable than Khalil Mack

If the Bears had brought in comparable talent in their secondary this year then Khalil Mack would probably be the team's most indispensable player but GM Ryan Pace signed only marginal NFL players and now the player the Bears can't do without defends the pass.

Gene Chamberlain

Latest Mock Drafts zero in on Defensive Backs for Bears

The loss of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Prince Amukamara has all the latest mock drafts pointing at the secondary as major areas of need for the Bears to fill

Gene Chamberlain

It's better in the Bahamas, except maybe during a pandemic. Although…

Gene Chamberlain

The Position Where Bears Can't Afford to Waste a Draft Pick

Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris were signings aimed at boosting the struggling Bears red zone offense, but there are currently 10 players on the roster and some of them have to go

Gene Chamberlain

Where Bears Rookie Draft Picks Have Best Starting Shots

Like most NFL teams the Chicago Bears don't usually throw rookies into the starting lineup from Day 1 but this year there are four positions where it could happen if it's the right rookie draft pick

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

This year's draft will sort of be like a mock draft. It's all going…

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Mock NFL Draft 3.0 Fuels the Frustration

A seven-round mock draft for the Chicago Bears turns up plenty of talent but not always what was hoped for at need positions

Gene Chamberlain

Four Bears Land Spots on All-Decade Team

Khalil Mack, Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson and Julius Peppers put their names on the NFL All-Decade team from 2010-19.

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky's Reaction to Trade Encourages Bears

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace say they are encouraged with the way their incumbent starting quarterback took the news of knowing he would have to fight for his starting spot with NFL veteran Nick Foles

Gene Chamberlain