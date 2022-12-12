A bye week that started with promise for the Bears in their run for the second pick in the draft has ended on a real down note.

It's basically shaping up as a battle between two teams now for the No. 2 draft slot, the Bears and Denver Broncos.

The Broncos on Sunday passed the Bears for the second draft pick slot by losing their 10th game, 34-28 to Kansas City. The Broncos fell to 3-10.

While they have the same record as the Bears, the Broncos have played a much easier schedule. Because it's easier and their record is the same as the Bears, they own the tiebreaker.

Denver opponents have a .482 winning percentage. The Bears, meanwhile, have faced the most difficult schedule in the NFL and get penalized for it in this race for second draft slot. Their opponents have had a .573 winning percentage.

The week had started with promise for the Bears in the race for No. 2 behind No. 1 Houston. The Rams had a miracle rally with Baker Mayfield at quarterback without having the benefit of practice time on his new team. Their 17-16 win over the Raiders left them a full game behind the Bears in the race for No. 2.

Because the Bears have played the toughest schedule, they would lose tiebreakers to all other teams and need to finish alone in that second spot.

The Detroit Lions easily beat Minnesota 34-23, and this could be a break in the future for the Bears' run at No. 2. On Jan. 1, the Bears get to play Detroit, which is on a roll with five wins in six weeks.

Every single remaining Bears game looks tough, with the once-beaten Eagles at Soldier Field Sunday, the Bills there on Christmas Eve and then the Detroit game, followed by the closer against Minnesota.

The Vikings' loss increases the chances they might be playing starters in the regular-season finale in order to maintain a better seed in the NFC, and this could help in the race with Denver for No. 2.

Contenders for No. 2 Draft Spot

Remaining Schedules

BEARS (3-10)

Dec. 18 Philadelphia, noon

Dec. 24 Buffalo, noon

Jan. 1 At Detroit, noon

Jan. 8 Minnesota, noon

Denver (3-10)

Dec. 18 Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Dec. 25 At L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 At Kansas City, noon

Jan. 8 L.A. Chargers, noon

L.A. Rams (4-9)

Dec. 19 At Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 25 Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 At L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Jan. 8 At Seahawks, noon

New Orleans (4-9)

Dec. 18 Atlanta, noon

Dec. 24 At Cleveland, noon

Jan. 1 At Philadelphia, noon

Jan. 8 Carolina, noon

Arizona (4-8)

Dec. 12 New England, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 18 At Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Dec. 25 Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Jan. 1 At Atlanta, noon

Jan. 8 San Francisco, noon

Indianapolis (4-8-1)

Dec. 17 At Minnesota, noon

Dec. 26 L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 1 At N.Y. Giants, noon

Jan. 8 Houston, noon

