Since last December, a very obvious target for the Bears to acquire in a trade seemed to be Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate.

It didn't happen, and then came Gronk.

Needing a tight end, and with the Bucs owning a surplus at a position they hardly use because of 1) a glut of wide receivers and 2) the use of a vertical passing game; the Bears seemed an obvious landing spot for Brate.

Ignore the fact Brate is from Naperville, Ill., although this is a definite plus.

The Bucs held onto Brate even while he was costing themselves plenty of money in the early years of his contract.

Brate has three years left on his contract now but it's all cash and this year it's a relatively inexpensive $4.25 million. The Bears have about $10.25 million left under the cap according to Spotrac.com and if they wanted to deal away a later draft pick for an experienced tight end the opportunity should be there.

The Bucs are barely above the cap on Spotrac.com figures at $3.76 million so they can use $4.25 million in cap relief.

The big question from the Bears standpoint is how he would fit what they do. He obviously would be a red zone target because he's been excellent near the goal line with the Bucs with 27 touchdown catches.

The problem with all of this is Brate is an idea whose time has come and gone for the Bears.

Brate will be 29 this season. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds he wouldn't necessarily be the size for a good Y-tight end, a blocker who can run the short routes.

The Bears' tight end needs have changed drastically since the release of Trey Burton and the signing of both Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris.

Graham gives them time to develop a younger U-tight end in the draft now, or one of their young tight ends from among this ridiculous total of nine still on the roster. They have the U-tight end in Graham for a few years anyway. The need is for a younger player who rises up and takes the job or is groomed to take it.

General manager Ryan Pace even touched on this during his Tuesday conference call with media.

"I know we have a lot of tight ends and we have to filter through that," Pace said. "But there are some guys in that tight end room that are very intriguing and interesting for us."

The real question is about the Y-tight end spot. Harris is considered a good blocker by the Bears and by himself, but it seems to be an opinion not widely held across the NFL. After all, Harris is 6-7 but only 230 pounds. Good luck trying to get down into the scrum on a third-and-short running play at this size.

Besides Harris, there is Adam Shaheen. In three seasons he hasn't established much of anything as his calling card.

More and more, if the Bears opt for a tight end solution the ideal one would be to just draft Cole Kmet from Notre Dame, the 6-5, 250-pounder who can play in-line like a Y-tight end, but has the receiving ability of a U-tight end. He can go downfield on a seam route. He ran 4.7 in the 40 at the combine, which is an average time for his position.

There is one other solution the Bucs could help the Bears with at this position, but it has nothing to do with Brate.

Tight end O.J. Howard is at least as much of a spare part to the Bucs as Brate is. Howard is 6-6, 251 and has made only 96 receptions in three seasons despite great athletic ability. How great? He ran 4.51 in the combine 40. That's way faster than Allen Robinson II (4.6) and faster than both Javon Wims and Riley Ridley. And they're all wide receivers, not tight ends. It's faster than any running back the Bears have except Tarik Cohen.

Howard's greatest attribute from the Bears end would be he's only 25 years old. Brate will turn 29 this season and it renders him less of a player to take over when Graham leaves. Howard would be hitting his prime when Graham leaves.

Also, Howard has as fifth-year option to consider on his contract as a first-round draft pick. The Bucs have seemed to lean toward picking it up, but they wouldn't have to if they dealt him.

The real decision on this for coach Matt Nagy is whether Howard would be a fit for the Bears' offense at the U-tight end, one requiring more thinking on the fly than any offensive position except quarterback. It's the "adjuster" position in the offense. Howard might be a fit, or maybe not. It would be up to the Bears to sort this one out.

Or they could simply take a different route and draft a tight end already made for the position like Kmet or even Purdue's Brycen Hopkins.

