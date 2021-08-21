Buffalo Bills (1-0) at Chicago Bears (1-0): LIVE BLOG

August 21, 2021
LIVE BLOG: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

The Bears face Mitchell Trubisky and the Buffalo Bills in the second preseason game with quarterback Justin Fields expected to enter the game in the second quarter. BearDigest.com's Gene Chamberlain blogs live from Soldier Field.
The Bears face Mitchell Trubisky and the Buffalo Bills in the second preseason game with quarterback Justin Fields expected to enter the game in the second quarter. BearDigest.com's Gene Chamberlain blogs live from Soldier Field.

Pregame

  • New Bears tackle Jason Peters was assigned jersey No. 71, which was guard/tackle Arlington Hambright's number. Hambright has been switched to No. 53. It's unlikely Peters would play much if at all. Matt Nagy said Thursday he's looking more at the final preseason game for Peters.
  • Mitchell Trubisky met with a few Bears out on the field prior to early warmups. Was talking with Justin Fields. Speculation on the advice given? Rent don't buy?

