SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Cairo Santos Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Gene Chamberlain

Cairo Santos was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his effort against the Carolina Panthers.

Santos made all three of his field goal tries, including a 55-yard kick just before halftime. His 31-yard kick put the Bears ahead 23-13 with 9:19 remaining.

The field goals raised Santos' season percentage to 83.3% on 10 of 12 and he has made seven straight. His 10 made field goals are tied for 10th in the league. His percentage is tied for 13th in the league.

The Bears last had a special teams player of the week when Eddy Pineiro beat Denver with a 53-yard game-ending field goal in Week 2 last season.

While this was the first time Santos has been a player of the week, he did win special teams player of the month in the AFC with Kansas City in November of 2016.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hidden Gem in Bears Defensive Effort Must Be Duplicated

They Chicago Bears did something on defense Sunday they've needed to do all year long and to a large extent and it has to continue to improve as they move forward into a more challenging portion of their schedule.

Gene Chamberlain

by

jpwatkins1979

Mr. Sunshine Rains on Bears Start for Fans

https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2020/10/20/21525554/bears-fans-have-earned-the-right-to-be-skeptical

Gene Chamberlain

Could John Ross Be Someone Bears Could Turn Around?

John Ross ran the record 4.22-second combine time for the 40-yard dash in 2017 and since then his career has never lived up to the promise of that time, but the Bears could definitely use more speed with Ross all the while asking for a trade.

Gene Chamberlain

Manti Te'o Added to Bears Practice Squad

Manti Te'o has signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad after going unsigned during free agency.

Gene Chamberlain

Did Bears Earn More Respect in Polls Than from Panthers Coach?

NFL power rankings are completely useless but at least the Chicago Bears can say they're climbing in the eyes of some even while Carolina coach Matt Rhule says they have two losses.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Lose Kai Forbath from Practice Squad to Rams

The Chicago Bears' opponent for Monday night has tried to solve its kicking problems by signing away their backup kicker from the pratice squad.

Gene Chamberlain

Four Ways Bears Offense Played Well Against Panthers

There were four ways the Bears saw some positive play from their offense in the 23-16 win over Carolina, which lends itself well to optimism about the future.

Gene Chamberlain

The Doubters Are Out a Day Early

https://www.nfl.com/news/titans-buccaneers-steelers-headline-most-impressive-nfl-performances-of-week-6

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Timing Hits Too Well for Naked Eyes of Officials

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller keeps on drawing flags for hits too well-timed for the naked eye of officials.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Panthers | Week 6 In-Game Blog

Live in-game blog by Gene Chamberlain of BearDigest.com during the Chicago Bears game in Charlotte, N.C. with the Carolina Panthers

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain