Cairo Santos was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his effort against the Carolina Panthers.

Santos made all three of his field goal tries, including a 55-yard kick just before halftime. His 31-yard kick put the Bears ahead 23-13 with 9:19 remaining.

The field goals raised Santos' season percentage to 83.3% on 10 of 12 and he has made seven straight. His 10 made field goals are tied for 10th in the league. His percentage is tied for 13th in the league.

The Bears last had a special teams player of the week when Eddy Pineiro beat Denver with a 53-yard game-ending field goal in Week 2 last season.

While this was the first time Santos has been a player of the week, he did win special teams player of the month in the AFC with Kansas City in November of 2016.

