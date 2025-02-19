Caleb Williams and a Chicago Bears legend unite in a must-watch ad
Caleb Williams has proven to be excellent at avoiding interceptions, facing the media, and winning Heisman Trophies.
Turns out he’s also a pretty good actor.
In a new commercial for the collectibles monolith Topps, the second-year signal caller shares the screen with one of the best quarterbacks in Chicago Bears history.
Telegenic QBs
The conceit of the ad is that Jim McMahon—who’s credited as Topps VP of Player Development (he’s not)—is teaching Williams the proper manner with which to sign his football cards.
Williams, who flaunts an excellent poker face throughout the commercial, takes the lessons in stride, trying again and again to impress the Punky QB, with little success. Even a quality Green Bay Packers diss is met with derision.
The minute-long commercial’s punchline is an homage to arguably McMahon’s greatest moment as a Chicago Bear.
Williams’ thespian chops are solid, so consider this: The new Captain America film tanked, so if the NFL doesn’t pan out for Caleb, there’s always the MCU.