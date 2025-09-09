Caleb Williams makes emphatic statement with opening drive against the Vikings
Faithful fans of the Chicago Bears have had to wait longer than the rest of the NFL, but Chicago Bears football is finally back and they were just treated to the best version of the Bears. The defense started their game by forcing a three-and-out from the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Caleb Williams and the offense took the baton from there and marched down the field for a touchdown.
Williams was surgical, completing all six of his passes for 51 yards, including a couple of tight window passes and this beauty of a third-down throw to keep the drive alive.
Just a few plays later, Williams ran the ball in himself for the touchdown. In a bit of irony, this was Williams' first rushing touchdown in the NFL. It came at the perfect time, too. The Bears famously struggled at the start of games last year, going the entire season without an opening drive touchdown. Just one game into the Ben Johnson era and they've put that shameful streak to an end.
The Bears already hit one of the keys to victory against the Vikings that I laid out, and that was a fast start. Now it falls to the entire team to stay fast and never relent on the pressure. Johnson has said that he prefers to embarrass his opponents, and Bears fans will hope to see that tonight.