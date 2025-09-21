Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze connection remains red hot against Cowboys in Week 3
Rome Odunze entered Week 3's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with three touchdowns, which equaled his total outuput during his rookie season in 2024.
He now has a new career high, after catching his fourth touchdown of 2025 in the first quarter.
Check out this fantastic 35-yard hookup between Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze to put the Bears up, 7-0:
Odunze was selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft and was supposed to make an instant impact with the Bears as part of the same draft class as Caleb Williams.
His rookie year was good, but not great. He ended his first season with 54 catches for 734 yards and three scores.
There's no question Odunze has overtaken DJ Moore as the Bears' go-to-guy in the passing game, and he's off to an incredible start against his former head coach Matt Eberflus and the Dallas defense.