Caleb Williams torches Buffalo Bills on first drive of 2025 preseason
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had an almost perfect first drive of his 2025 preseason. Literally.
Williams, who sat out the Bears' preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, drove Chicago 93 yards on the team's first possession that culminated in a 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.
Williams completed five of six passes for 97 yards and that touchdown. His only incomplete pass was the result of a nearly uncontested pass rush.
The hot takes about Caleb Williams have been overflowing in recent days, and there was very real fear that if he had a rocky outing against the Bills, those hot takes would get nuclear.
Fortunately, Williams did just the opposite. Whether his first impression was good enough to extinguish the fire around him remains to be seen. But, for Chicago Bears fans, Caleb Williams delivered exactly what they hoped to see.