The Bears offensive line has had two players who have managed to stay on the field all season.

One of them is an injury concern now.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and right guard Germain Ifedi are the only linemen to avoid injury or illness or both, and Leno has a toe injury which caused by what Matt Nagy termed as a "little incident" on Wednesday.

"A lot of times in practice guys can go down to the ground," Nagy said. "He just had a little incident where he went down to the ground with his toe. We're just working through that."

Leno didn't practice on Thursday.

"He was able to finish (Wednesday) but today woke up and was a little bit sore," Nagy said. "So we're just keeping an eye on that. So he wasn't out there today. That'll be day to day as well, as to where he's at physically. Again, if he can't go, then it's going to be the next-man-up type-deal."

Jason Spriggs is the swing tackle. The Bears are also without right tackle starter Bobby Massie and have been using Rashaad Coward at the position.

"What we're trying to do is put the players that we have in the best spots we think, where they work together, they're unified in what their strenghts are and how they work best together," Nagy said. "That's kinda where we're at right now. There are some moving parts. But I think that right now we feel pretty good with that."

They've been doing it since the Week 5 win over Tampa Bay, when left guard James Daniels went out with a season-ending pectoral muscle injury.

Now the issue is who will actually be on the field. With Sam Mustipher available again, it's possible they might determine they're better with him at center and Cody Whitehair playing left guard. Or they could keep Alex Bars at left guard alongside Whitehair at center.

Another injury might be of greater concern and it's Akiem Hicks. He missed a second straight practice with a hamstring.

"I mean he has had this before and he has come back and so I'm keeping my fingers crossed," Nagy said. "I don't know if he will or will not.

"Obviously I hope, I really hope that he is. But again, we have some guys right now who are in that position where there are going to be some game-time decisions where I'm not going to be able to have answer for you right now."

Nagy wouldn't be worried about Hicks missing practices all week and then playing on Sunday.

"We just have to keep grinding in the rehab and staying with him and they've got to make sure that they stay in the playbook and make sure that they're watching a lot of film," Nagy said.

The Packers also had some key injury issues on Thursday, as wide receiver Davante Adams missed practice with an ankle injury after he had practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Adams isn't their only injured Packers receiver. Tight end Marcedes Lewis missed with a knee injury Thursday, while wide receivers Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (achilles) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (core) all were limited.

