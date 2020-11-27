SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Charles Leno Jr. Joins Bears Offensive Line Injured

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears offensive line has had two players who have managed to stay on the field all season.

One of them is an injury concern now. 

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and right guard Germain Ifedi are the only linemen to avoid injury or illness or both, and Leno has a toe injury which caused by what Matt Nagy termed as a "little incident" on Wednesday.

"A lot of times in practice guys can go down to the ground," Nagy said. "He just had a little incident where he went down to the ground with his toe. We're just working through that."

Leno didn't practice on Thursday.

"He was able to finish (Wednesday) but today woke up and was a little bit sore," Nagy said. "So we're just keeping an eye on that. So he wasn't out there today. That'll be day to day as well, as to where he's at physically. Again, if he can't go, then it's going to be the next-man-up type-deal."

Jason Spriggs is the swing tackle. The Bears are also without right tackle starter Bobby Massie and have been using Rashaad Coward at the position.

"What we're trying to do is put the players that we have in the best spots we think, where they work together, they're unified in what their strenghts are and how they work best together," Nagy said. "That's kinda where we're at right now. There are some moving parts. But I think that right now we feel pretty good with that."

They've been doing it since the Week 5 win over Tampa Bay, when left guard James Daniels went out with a season-ending pectoral muscle injury.

Now the issue is who will actually be on the field. With Sam Mustipher available again, it's possible they might determine they're better with him at center and Cody Whitehair playing left guard. Or they could keep Alex Bars at left guard alongside Whitehair at center.

Another injury might be of greater concern and it's Akiem Hicks. He missed a second straight practice with a hamstring.

"I mean he has had this before and he has come back and so I'm keeping my fingers crossed," Nagy said. "I don't know if he will or will not. 

"Obviously I hope, I really hope that he is. But again, we have some guys right now who are in that position where there are going to be some game-time decisions where I'm not going to be able to have answer for you right now."

Nagy wouldn't be worried about Hicks missing practices all week and then playing on Sunday.

"We just have to keep grinding in the rehab and staying with him and they've got to make sure that they stay in the playbook and make sure that they're watching a lot of film," Nagy said.

The Packers also had some key injury issues on Thursday, as wide receiver Davante Adams missed practice with an ankle injury after he had practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Adams isn't their only injured Packers receiver. Tight end Marcedes Lewis missed with a knee injury Thursday, while wide receivers Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (achilles) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (core) all were limited.

 

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Nagy Sees New and Improved Mitchell Trubisky

It's by no means an official announcement and there hasn't been confirmation, but all inidications are the Chicago Bears appear set to start a "new version" of Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback after Nick Foles couldn't practice Monday or Wednesday.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Chibeardan

Same Old Problem for Bears Against Packers: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has won 19 of 24 starts against the Chicago Bears and this time he'll face them at Lambeau Field at a high point in his game with the league's best passer rating.

Gene Chamberlain

Tony Dungy Says It Doesn't Matter Who Is Bears QB

https://www.chicagotribune.com/sports/bears/ct-cb-chicago-bears-mike-tirico-tony-dungy-nbc-20201126-ft7lirpzz5e67pq4agpwxxdr7i-story.html

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy Hedges on QB Announcement Again

Although Mitchell Trubisky is taking all the quarterback snaps with the first team coach Matt Nagy is still stopping short of naming him the starter against the Packers.

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson's Situation Hardly a Done Deal Either Way

Many projections of Allen Robinson hitting the free-agent market and an early ranking so high on the market tend to mean little when the actual deadlines approach.

Gene Chamberlain

Is Matt Nagy's Ego Being Put Ahead of the Team Again?

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy needs to adopt a more realistic approach to game situations, and realize kicking long field goals is a more beneficial to his defense than failed fourth-down attempts

Gene Chamberlain

John Jenkins Returns While Akiem Hicks Sits Out

Chicago Bears Wednesday Injury Update: A right hamstring injury still has Akiem Hicks missing practice more than a week after he suffered it, while nose tackle John Jenkins returned from an ankle injury.

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn Labels His Season "Very Average"

Chicago Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn is at a loss to explain the lack of sacks he's experiencing this season, with one sack, three quarterback hitis and six pressures.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Hope David Montgomery's Return Sparks Running Game

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has been cleared to return after a concussion and now the difficult task of pulling the running game back together begins for Sunday night's game in Green Bay.

Gene Chamberlain

Past Bye Weeks Haven't Helped Bears Much

A bye week after four straight losses might seem like a good idea as the Chicago Bears coaches went to work at self-scouting, but in the past it hasn't helped them much.

Gene Chamberlain