The Bears will use wide receiver Chase Claypool in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins and their answer as Roquan Smith's replacement could be current starting middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy confirmed Claypool will be able to play, although, "The level of what that looks like, we're not quite sure," Getsy said.

Recent technology has allowed for educating players on assignments more rapidly, whether with I-pads and video or other means.

"As far as getting him ready for us, you know, the COVID year kind of did some really cool things in the sense of how to prepare somebody," Getsy said. "This guy is out and then you have to have somebody kind of out of nowhere playing in the game. So, we have some really cool tools to help him learn what he needs to learn quickly with not having a coach with him for 24 hours a day. So. I think he’ll be OK. We’ll make sure that he’s ready to rock n’ roll for whatever his role might be come Sunday.

"There’s some cool stuff that we’re able to kind of dive into technology to help, you know, be creative and give guys an opportunity to learn things a little bit quicker."

Getsy appreciates the versatility displayed by Claypool with Pittsburgh.

"He played inside. He played outside," Getsy said. "So, that's something that's important. We've talked a lot about here, a guy who can do a lot of different things is really important for us in how we attack the game.

"So, I'm really excited to see how far he can take it. I'm sure it will be one of those things where each week, he'll be able to get a little bit more (playing time)."

Defensively, Morrow has speed similar to Roquan Smith so it made sense to move him from middle to play weakside linebacker.

"Looks like Nick may be there, but we'll wait and see on Sunday who has the best (practice) reps, who has the most reps and who does the best at that spot," defensive coordinator Alan Williams said.

Another option is Jack Sanborn

"Well, right now we're looking at both—Nick did play that spot in his last spot at Las Vegas, so he's familiar wit it," Williams said. "We also looked a little bit with Sanborn at that spot. We're switching those guys around, seeing who we like there."

If Morrow moves to weakside, Williams anticipates he'll keep the play-calling responsibility he had at middle linebacker.

"But still, we still have a couple more days to see what's best for the team, who's comfortable, who we'll leave in in passing situations or take out," Williams said. "So we're still waiting to mold that based on, not just first and second down, but also third down."

Joe Thomas could also play middle linebacker.

Whatever the Bears do at weakside and middle linebacker, it's more than likely they'll have the strongside linebacker on the field for more plays than normal and Sanborn would get more plays than he had been.

"So Miami plays a lot of base, so with that in mind we'll be some base, more nickel, but more base than we typically have in the past, similar to the 49ers that play probably more at the time the most base I think in the NFL," Williams said. "So, long story short, yes, he'll have a bigger role."

As a rookie, Sanborn has impressed in several ways.

"The way he practices," Williams said. "How we judge guys, how we evaluate guys first are how they perform in practice. He plays hard, he plays physical. In terms of the HITS principle, he does hustle, he is intense. So those are the first two steps.

"Back when he got a chance to play in the preseason, he did turn the football. So I would say what's there not to like about Sanborn. He just needs a chance to get on the field and perform."

Eberflus' defense with the Colts struggled early against the run and improved drastically in the second half of the year overall.

So can this defense do the same without Smith or edge rusher Robert Quinn, who is now on the Eagles.

"I think so. Yes," Williams said. " We will. No—not 'can we?' We will."

