Finding a way to contribute could be easier for wide receiver Chase Claypool in his second Bears game.

He knows the offense a little better, his teammates, the stadium and quarterback Justin Fields.

"He's big, athletic, fast, so just the more he's with our offense, the more he practices, I think the more he'll be able to focus on the details of each and every route," Fields said of his new 6-foot-4, 238-pound receiver.

Fields found a perfect example of how Claypool's knowledge continues to increase.

"Like you said, last week he was kinda thrown in there, so the more time he has with usーlike we just found out at walkthrough that he just found out about one of our second (QB) cadences," Claypool said. "Like again, I said he's learning our offense each and every day and he's going to continue to learn and continue to get more detailed on each and every route and concept that we have."

Claypool made only two catches on five targets but figured pominently with the jump ball play when Miami got away with a final pass interference.

"Definitely a lot more comfortable," Claypool said. "It was, obviously, the first time I've ever done that and even though I was pretty decently comfortable with the plays, different environment, different stadium, it was windy out there. Sun was in a different spot. So now I'm getting used to all of that."

Claypool got on the field for 26 plays in the Miami game, which was about what he expected.

"I think I prepared for as much as I can get," Claypool said. "It might have been a little more than I was expecting but I was prepared for that."

The Bears ran several short receiver screens to him and the only downfield throws really were two jump ball plays, one for an early pass interference and the other on their next-to-last offensive play.

"Now I'm even more excited to show what I can do just because I'm more comfortable and stuff like that so we're figuring out what routes are good, what concepts are good," Claypool said. "What run plays are good, stuff like that, in terms of the blocking scheme to get more and more comfortable and see what's good."

One thing struck Claypool about offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's offense as he went through the crash course on the offense, and then played in a game.

"I think the versatility and the amount of different plays they can do, or even the same plays that look different," Claypool said. "I think he's real creative when he calls play and I think execution's really good."

The extras within the offense that make for creativity added to the difficulty for Claypool, but now he knows.

"I had to study extra because there's different little things that are ... it's the same but it's different," he said. "It's hard to explain but you have to be ready for every little niche for every situation that could happen. It's been fun because I've been learning not just the offense but football."

And then there's the cadences. The Bears have said they have six different cadences for Fields on a snap, and now Claypool knows.

"It's not too bad but there's definitely a couple times when he even gets me when he fake snaps it," Claypool said. "It's different, for sure, but that's small."

There is nothing so subtle or creative about what Claypool looks forward to in facing the Detroit Lions Sunday at Soldier Field.

"I think this team really harps on physicality, so I think that’s part of the reason why they traded for me is to be a really good run blocker," Claypool said. "So I’m excited to be physical this week."

