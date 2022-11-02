It took only a short time for new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool to feel at home at Halas Hall.

The former Steelers receiver just looked up his old teammates from Notre Dame: Cole Kmet, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sam Mustipher.

"Yeah, I just got done eating lunch with Cole," Claypool said. "That was super cool. And I know EQ as well. And Sam and his boys just hooked me up with a realtor. We're all situated here. But it's super cool to have some familiar faces in this building."

The real issue is how fast Claypool can feel comfortable in the Bears offense and as a target for Justin Fields. He already has a bit of a connection with Fields because the two are represented by the same agency.

The Bears offense seemed to be taking off in the last two games and if Claypool can hit the ground running, it could make for an interesting second half to the season.

He was taking part in practice and walk-throughs immediately on his first day.

"I'm a playmaker and I'm excited to make plays," Claypool said. "I feel like I didn't have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year (in Pittsburgh), but I think I've been able to show that in the past.

"I'm excited to be able to gain that trust with Justin, too, where he knows if he needs a play he can come to me and, frankly, any receiver out there. So, a dynamic, playmaker is the guy that the Bears are getting."

Claypool's production this year had dropped, particularly his yards per reception. He was averaging only 9.7 after being above 14 yards for his first two seasons.

"I mean, I think I tried a new position this year in the slot," Claypool said. "I was outside for my first two years.

"It wasn't quite the best fit but it wasn't the worst, either. I think maybe it actually helped me in terms of playing all three positions on the field."

It will help the 6-foot-4, 238-pound receiver with the Bears because they ask receivers to learn all three positions. If he can, he could be a good complement to Darnell Mooney.

"I think it could be super dynamic," Claypool said. "I think we are different receivers in a good way. I think we do different things well.

"Obviously, I'll know more when I practice with him more. But I think it's going to open the offense up even more so."

Claypool didn't necessarily think he was being traded, although he had heard the rumors. Then he was told to come to GM Omar Kahn's office.

"I was grateful for the opportunity," Claypool said. "I don't have any bad blood with anyone there. It was hard to take offense because I know it was just the nature of the business."

The more important business is how he works with Fields after the Bears QB put together a four-game stretch with a 97.6 passer rating, 64.13% completions, 8.02 yards an attempt and five TD passes to two interceptions.

"I've been watching him of late in terms of their most recent prime-time game," Claypool said. "I know a lot of people are excited about how he's been playing and obviously I'm one of those people, so I'm excited to work with him."

