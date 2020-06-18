BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Riley Ridley's High Praise and How He Can Justify It

Gene Chamberlain

Bears wide receivers coach Mike Furrey spoke with media on Wednesday and focused great praise on second-year wide receiver Riley Ridley.

"I think the one thing I'm really excited about right now, and I'll be honest with all of you, I think the biggest growth we're going to see from anybody in our (receivers) room is going to be Riley Ridley."

Like former college teammate Javon Wims in 2018, Ridley only began contributing late in the season. He wound up with six catches in seven throws and made a decisive catch and run against Minnesota in a meaningless win to close the regular season.

Whether he develops into a key contributor will depend largely on whether he can master all the receiving positions and run better routes. It wouldn't hurt if he could play special teams more effectively as he got on the field for only six special teams snaps.

Ridley was mostly a slot receiver in college and served as a backup in this role with the Bears. He made it onto the field for only 10% of all offensive snaps.

What's curious about him is he came to the team talking about how he wins all the "50-50 balls."

Yet, he only had a 30.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL combine. This was second lowest in 2019 among all wide receivers who tested.

Furrey is basing his belief on Ridley's turnaround on a dedicated offseason but away from the confines of Halas Hall this carries little meaning.

After signing Ted Ginn Jr., the Bears possessed nice depth at receiver. However, none beyond Allen Robinson II and Anthony Miller appeared capable of making big impacts.

The development of one more receiver—whether it's Ridley or Wims or even rookie Darnell Mooney—would be ideal for the team's depth and for the offense's future.  

If Ridley can come through with a number like Wims had in Year 2, around 18 to 20 receptions, it would be a positive step in the right direction.

Considering Furrey also said the competition for receiver spots on the roster will be fierce for what might be six positions, Ridley might need to advance merely to retain his job.

Riley Ridley at a Glance

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Key Stat: When Ridley was playing in preseason last year he had just three receptions in six targets while playing in three preseason games.

Projection:  Making 15 to 18 receptions would be good progress for a fourth-round draft pick from 2019 who lacked some of the positive testing numbers at the combine their fifth-round pick from this year has (Darnell Mooney).

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Say It Ain't So Jay

Gene Chamberlain

John DeFilippo, Bill Lazor Judging an "Open" QB Battle

New Chicago Bears offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo have unique perspectives on the quarterback battle since both have worked with Nick Foles in the past.

Gene Chamberlain

New Bears Line Coach Promises Hard Work and Plenty of It

New Chicago Bears line coach sees plenty of potential with veteran group of blockers if they adapt to his concepts of hard work and repetitions

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Darnell Mooney | WR

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney has run 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash but his big-play ability largely stems from a knowledge of how to properly run pass routes.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Anthony Miller | WR

A prospectus on wide receiver Anthony Miller of the Chicago Bears, including strengths and weaknesses, his progression in his first two seasons and a projection of things to come.

Gene Chamberlain

Here's a Mitchell Trubisky Prediction But Not for the Reason You Think

Gene Chamberlain

David Montgomery's Confidence High Over Bears Running Game

Confidence can carry a player a long way and David Montgomery says his is much higher considering he's more familiar with the team and offense as the running game tries to bounce back from an abysmal season

Gene Chamberlain

David Montgomery Accurately Portays Piccolo Award's Meaning

Analysis: The meaning of the Brian Piccolo Award has never been described more accurately than by Bears running back David Montgomery after being announced as one of this year's winners

Gene Chamberlain

David Montgomery, Nick Williams Win Piccolo Awards

Brian Piccolo died 50 years ago and the Bears have carried on his memory by working with the Piccolo foundation to battle cancer and with an award named for him which was won by David Montgomery and Nick Williams

Gene Chamberlain

Empty Stadiums Would Seem Strange Say Bears

If the Bears played without fans at Soldier Field it would see strange, say coaches and players, but they'd have to adjust

Gene Chamberlain

by

DLT56