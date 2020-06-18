Bears wide receivers coach Mike Furrey spoke with media on Wednesday and focused great praise on second-year wide receiver Riley Ridley.

"I think the one thing I'm really excited about right now, and I'll be honest with all of you, I think the biggest growth we're going to see from anybody in our (receivers) room is going to be Riley Ridley."

Like former college teammate Javon Wims in 2018, Ridley only began contributing late in the season. He wound up with six catches in seven throws and made a decisive catch and run against Minnesota in a meaningless win to close the regular season.

Whether he develops into a key contributor will depend largely on whether he can master all the receiving positions and run better routes. It wouldn't hurt if he could play special teams more effectively as he got on the field for only six special teams snaps.

Ridley was mostly a slot receiver in college and served as a backup in this role with the Bears. He made it onto the field for only 10% of all offensive snaps.

What's curious about him is he came to the team talking about how he wins all the "50-50 balls."

Yet, he only had a 30.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL combine. This was second lowest in 2019 among all wide receivers who tested.

Furrey is basing his belief on Ridley's turnaround on a dedicated offseason but away from the confines of Halas Hall this carries little meaning.

After signing Ted Ginn Jr., the Bears possessed nice depth at receiver. However, none beyond Allen Robinson II and Anthony Miller appeared capable of making big impacts.

The development of one more receiver—whether it's Ridley or Wims or even rookie Darnell Mooney—would be ideal for the team's depth and for the offense's future.

If Ridley can come through with a number like Wims had in Year 2, around 18 to 20 receptions, it would be a positive step in the right direction.

Considering Furrey also said the competition for receiver spots on the roster will be fierce for what might be six positions, Ridley might need to advance merely to retain his job.

Riley Ridley at a Glance

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Key Stat: When Ridley was playing in preseason last year he had just three receptions in six targets while playing in three preseason games.

Projection: Making 15 to 18 receptions would be good progress for a fourth-round draft pick from 2019 who lacked some of the positive testing numbers at the combine their fifth-round pick from this year has (Darnell Mooney).

