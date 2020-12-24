Errors Fading Away for More Efficient Bears Attack

Gone from the Bears offense are those sloppy games of the early season when they turned the ball over and committed needless penalties, as they've become a more efficient team.

The rhythm and flow of the Bears offense caused by the improved running game has made for a more efficient product.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky enjoys running the offense under these circumstances, running back David Montgomery likes getting the ball more and the players and coaches are smiling more than in the past.

"I feel very comfortable right now," Trubisky said Wednesday. "I think we keep getting better each week as an offense, which is important. We're gaining confidence as a unit, and right now, we're executing at a high rate, which obviously helps consistency across the board.

"And we've been efficient. So I definitely feel comfortable, and I'm very confident with just where we're at with the mindset with the guys and how we're handling each week."

It's hard to deny the effect of running better when the offense gets to 30 or more points in three straight games doing it.

"Guys are excited to be on the field, we're excited to have the football and there's just a strong, quiet confidence about us that all 11 guys in the huddle are going to get the job done," Trubisky said. "We just have a lot of trust that we can go down, move the ball and score and create points for this offense right now.

"So I would say confident is a good word to put it, an overall belief and guys are excited to be on the field together and go down and score."

The occasional Trubisky fumble or interception into the end zone aside, other numbers also reflect the efficiency.

The Bears averaged 8.3 penalties a game in their first nine games, then four penalties a game afterward. Since points started going up, they've turned it over just twice in the last three games to four by opponents. And they wore out Pat O'Donnell's punting leg with 4.8 punts per their first 10 games to just three times a game since then.

In economic terms, all arrows are trending up.

"Again, you sense it in the meetings, you sense it in practice, even albeit with a walk-through today, the tempo off in-and-out of the huddle, the lack of mistakes, the guys being locked in on what they are doing and their responsibilities," coach Matt Nagy said. "It's all there and it's nice, and it feels like when everything is running the right way and there is not a lot of stoppages and talking and communication from play to play in practice. Everything just feels right.

"So, we're transferring that to Sundays and we are being effective in each specific role and that is why there is confidence."

Teams playing opponents with very poor record like Jacksonville has this Sunday can sometimes revert to carelessness. Nagy thinks the efficiency doesn't need to end.

"I feel like it's definitely sustainable and that goes to what we talked about, I forget if it was the day after on Monday, but we discussed how what we need to do when we scheme, when we look at this stuff, we always have to be able to try and stay one step ahead of the defenses," Nagy said. "There are great defensive coordinators and when you start putting stuff on tape they are going to have ways to stop you.

"What you need to do and what we need to do is to make sure that we are staying ahead of that so that we don't have those negative plays, we don't get backed up, we don't take particular sacks and we don't make bad decisions and you stay ahead of the sticks. You want to be able to keep these defenses on their heels."

