Bears Studying Possibility of Tag Team at Left Tackle

For the first time in a while the Bears could report no new injuries on the day they closed training camp for their final preseason game, with roster cuts and regular practices coming next week in preparation for the opener in Los Angeles.

It could be tag team tackle for the Bears on the left side when they open the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams.

Because they brought Jason Peters in so late at camp, they plan to watch his play count closely in Saturday's final preseason game at Nashville against the Tennessee Titans. If the 39-year-old tackle can't get into shape in time to start the regular season, then coach Matt Nagy said Thursday as training camp closed that they could use rookie Larry Borom to spell him at times.

"Well you would love to have one or the other but we're prepared if it is rotational," Nagy said. "We have to be prepared for that."

The Saturday game won't provide all they need to know about Peters' conditioning and Nagy noted that for the first time there are a full two weeks of preparation time before the opener after the final preseason game. This results from the addition of a 17th regular-season game and elimination of one preseason game.

"Well, we're not going to determine it by Saturday, we're going to see where he's at to give us a gauge so that the rest of the time that we go to preparing for the Rams whatever it is, those 17, 16 days, that's where he's going to have to continue every day to work on his conditioning and game shape," Nagy said. "So we'll get a good feeling of where he's at when he's out there, and we're going to rely on him.

"You know, he's a guy that's played a lot of games and he can tell us OK percent-wise this is where I'm at. And we've just got to be prepared heading into that game where he's at and how much he can go or not go."

At least the injury plagued Bears offensive line looks to be coming to full health at the right time as camp ended.

Nagy noted how there were no new injuries to report Thursday and he hasn't been able to say this often. It was especially encouraging when there were no more new soft-tissue injuries like they've had throughout camp.

So players are encouraged about the possibility of the offense finally rounding into form as they gain health and the offensive line takes better shape.

"It's just like some of the other teams I've been on," 34-year-old tight end Jimmy Graham said. "I remember being in Green Bay Matt LaFleur's first year. Nobody knew what was going to happen. That's just one of those things where we're focused each day on putting one step in front of the other and continue to work to establish our identity and to make progress for that Week 1.

"We still got some time. We got a big add to our offensive line (Peters). He's an unbelievable pro. It's been unbelievable just to see how quick he is. I'm truly thankful not to be the oldest guy on the team any more."

The defense felt the same way. Linebacker Danny Trevathan was back on the practice field after a knee issue. He and new linebacker Alec Ogletree worked in with the first-team offense.

"I feel like we're molding together," Trevathan said. "We're getting great practice work. We're getting great work out there. We're seeing a lot of looks that we need to see.

"The biggest thing is we're communicating, being on the same page and working hard. And accountability from each player is there, so those are the key components you want to see in the season with your defense."

The one thing they're all certain of is there will be players cut next week at the Aug. 31 deadline who they've grown close to this camp.

"I've been through coming up on 12 seasons of that," Graham said. "And honestly, it's the worst part of the year because I've built these relationships with these guys."

