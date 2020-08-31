Running back Napoleon Maxwell has been brought back by the Bears, who are down a back without injured David Montgomery practicing.

Maxwell is the former Florida International running back who was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent but was cut prior to the start of training camp as the team tried to get down from 90 to 80 players to meet COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bears are expected to be without Montgomery for two to four weeks while he recovers from a groin strain suffered Wednesday when he cut during a handoff drill in practice.

Without Montgomery, they were down to Ryan Nall, Tarik Cohen, rookie Artavis Pierce and converted wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson at running back.

As an offsetting move to balance the roster, the Bears placed defensive back Michael Joseph on injured reserve, although they haven't yet mentioned what his injury situation is. The team practices in the late afternoon on Monday and more will be known about Joseph's injury then.

Maxwell, a 6-foot, 215-pound back, gained 2,090 yards on 392 carries at Florida International with 22 rushing touchdowns. He had 30 receptions for 233 yards.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven