COVID-19 Forces Bears to Cancel All Season Ticket Packages

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears have become the latest team to officially cancel season ticket packages.

Other teams had been doing it over the past few days and team president and CEO Ted Phillips wrote a letter to ticket holders that was sent on Friday announcing the cancelation of the season ticket packages for this season.

Season-ticket holders will be allowed to buy single-game tickets as they come available for games, but Soldier Field is currently not allowed to hold fans for games due to COVID-19 restrictions in Chicago.

"It was a tough decision, but the health and safety of everyone must remain our top priority," Phillips told season ticket holders in his announcement. "If we are able to host fans at home games, season ticket holders, starting with PSL holders, will have the first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets. We are incredibly thankful for their loyalty, patience and support throughout this unique and challenging time."

The state of Illinois recovery plan allows for stadium seating at football and other competitions at a 20 percent capacity provided their recovery zone has met proper criteria. 

In Phase 4 of COVID-19 recovery, outdoor sports stadiums can have 20% capacity, and some stadiums in Illinois but outside of Chicago, like Champaign's Memorial Stadium and Northwestern's Ryan Field, can open with the smaller crowds.  

Chicago had been lumped in with some of the suburban areas but Gov. J.B. Pritzker revised the plan and divided the state into more districts.

Phillips also said fans will not be allowed at Halas Hall for training camp. The NFL had already announced fans would not be allowed at training camps.

Also canceled are the annual Family Fest at Soldier Field and the practice the team often schedules for a local high school late in August.

Training camp is set to begin Tuesday. Rookies, injured players and quarterbacks have already reported to Halas Hall as per NFL rules set forth earlier this month.

There has been no official announcement about preseason but reports from on-going talks between the owners and players union have indicated the preseason will be eliminated and the first Bears game will be Sept. 13 at Detroit. The first game at Soldier Field is against the New York Giants on Sept. 20.

