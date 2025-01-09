Bears complete head coaching interview with sought-after offensive coordinator
The Chicago Bears are doing more than just scheduling candidates for interviews for their vacant head coaching position; they're actually interviewing them now.
The Bears announced Thursday that they completed a head coaching interview with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who has quickly become a popular name in head coaching circles.
Petzing was hired by the Cardinals to run their offense in 2023 after previously serving as the Cleveland Browns tight ends coach (2020-2021) and quaterbacks coach (2022). He spent time in the NFC North as part of the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff from 2014-2019.
The Cardinals' offense posted respectable numbers on offense this season, ranking 11th in yards per game, 18th in passing yards per game, and seventh in rushing yards per game. Petzing's offense averaged 23.5 points per game, which was the 12th-best in the NFL.
Petzing, 37, isn't as hot of a name as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but he's in the pipeline of young coaching prospects who are expected to land a gig eventually.
“We're looking for clear vision, a developmental mindset, really good game management and obviously a plan to develop a quarterback is going to be a key part of that as well,” Poles said during his press conference Tuesday. “We're going to cast a wide net. It's going to be a diverse group. This will be different backgrounds from offense, defense, special teams, college, pro. We're turning every stone to make sure we're doing this the right way."
