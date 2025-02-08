Chicago Bears could target this underrated wide receiver to replace Keenan Allen in 2025 NFL Free Agency
The Chicago Bears' wide receiver depth chart is strong at the top, with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze locked in as the top two targets. But with Keenan Allen's likely departure in free agency, general manager Ryan Poles must add a quality No. 3.
Moore and Odunze campaigned for Cooper Kupp during Super Bowl week, but the odds Poles will engage in trade talks with the Los Angeles Rams are low.
Instead, it's more likely an under-the-radar free agent will rank high on the Bears' wish list for obvious reasons.
During a recent appearance on 670 The Score, Bears insider Brad Biggs mentioned Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick as a logical target.
"We're not going to play fantasy football superstar here for their third wide receiver," Biggs said. "That's not gonna be what they're going to do. Cooper Kupp to the Bears, I would classify that as a waste of time right now.
"I'd look at Tim Patrick, who played on a vet minimum deal for the Detroit Lions this past season."
At one point in his career, Patrick looked like a star on the rise. Injuries derailed his ascent, however. He missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a torn ACL and torn Achilles in back-to-back years.
Still, he could be a serviceable veteran as a third option in the Bears' passing attack. His familiarity with Ben Johnson helps, too.
"As a role player in Detroit, bigger bodied guy, he can do some different things, and he's been highly productive previously in his career," Biggs said. "He's a guy that's going to be able to step in, have some knowledge of what's going on, and they're probably not going to have to pay him a ton."
Patrick returned to action with the Lions in 2024, appearing in all 16 games with nine starts. He finished the season with 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that aren't eye-popping but still impressive considering the injuries he was coming back from.
Is Tim Patrick that kind of free-agent signing that would thrill Chicago Bears fans? No. But he's a player who can be trusted by Ben Johnson and provide a reliable target for Caleb Williams.
Patrick won't have an incredible market in free agency, making him a potential bargain with very real upside for the Chicago Bears in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —
More Chicago Bears News:
- Insider predicts Chicago Bears will prioritize major offensive line upgrades in free agency, NFL draft