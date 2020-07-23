BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Release Tight End Ben Braunecker

Gene Chamberlain

The long list of Bears tight ends became shorter Thursday with the release of a familiar face.

Tight end Ben Braunecker was cut Thursday, meaning the team will only need to find nine more players to eliminate from the roster to reach the 80-man limit the league and players union have reportedly agreed to use at camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Braunecker had been with the Bears since 2016 and made 13 receptions for 142 yards with a touchdown. Last season's six-catch, 59-yard performance represented career highs for the former Harvard player.

His only career touchdown came last season in the 20-13 win at Soldier Field over the Detroit Lions.

Braunecker had played both the Y tight end and the U tight end and was useful in a pinch when they had fewer tight ends on their roster. 

At the moment they have eight tight ends.

The Bears recognized their poor performance from tight ends last year and gutted the position. They signed Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris as free agents and drafted Cole Kmet at the position. They also have Adam Shaheen, J.P. Holtz, Eric Saubert, Darion Clark and Jesper Horsted still on the roster at this position.

No Bears tight end had more than 91 yards or 14 receptions last season.

Since the season ended they cut starter and tight ends receptions leader Trey Burton, and also let go of second-year player Dax Raymond. 

Braunecker had been one of the Bears' key special teams players, with 16 special teams tackles over four seasons.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Continue Trend of Deep Defensive Lines

Not many teams can go down as deep as the Bears can on their bench with the interior defensive line and it's something they've done on a regular basis since Jay Rodgers became defensive line coach in 2015.

Gene Chamberlain

The Reasons Nick Foles Wins Out Over Mitchell Trubisky

The winner of the Chicago Bears quarterback battle will be apparent from the first throws as Nick Foles is too accurate, polished and experienced to be watching from the sidelines.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Given Highest NFC North Rating for Improvement

An analysis of the league by ESPN.com places the Bears in the middle of the pack as far as improving over last year but calls them the most improved of all NFC North teams

Gene Chamberlain

Why Ryan Pace Could Cost the Bears the Opener

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace made one terrible mistake when he was putting together this year's team as he shorted them at cornerback in case Jaylon Johnson isn't quite ready to start in the NFL, and the Detroit Lions are just the team to take advantage of such a flaw.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Ranked Behind First Opponent in Power Rankings

Gene Chamberlain

Bounce-Back Season Expected by Bears from Bilal Nichols

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols finished 2018 as a rookie with promise and hopes this year to re-establish himself after a broken hand slowed his growth in 2019.

Gene Chamberlain

Why There's Nothing Wrong with Matt Nagy's Play Calling

Matt Nagy doesn't need to call more running plays this season unless his team has proven it has the ability to actually gain more yardage on those runs.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Roy Robertson-Harris Might Price Himself Out of Chicago

Chicago Bears reserve defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris has had high productivity for a backup role and becomes an unrestricted free agent next year with the chance to do what Nick Williams did and pull in big cash elsewhere.

Gene Chamberlain

Ten Men to Cut So Bears Can Make Proposed 80-Man Roster

The 80-man roster hasn't officially been voted in but is reportedly one the NFL and NFLPA agreed to in their talks to set up the COVID-19 training camps, so the Bears must cut 10 of their players and here are suggestions.

Gene Chamberlain

Pro Football Focus Puts Thumbs Down on Bears Linebackers

Gene Chamberlain