Call Out the Reserves Is Bears Defensive Battle Cry

DeAndre Houston-Carson had played plenty of snaps effectively with starters and the defense more and more has been counting on reserve strength.

The Bears could go into Monday night's game against Pittsburgh without Khail Mack and Eddie Jackson.

It's just another week at the office for defensive coordinator Sean Desai and the defense.

In Desai's first season, he hasn't had the entire starting defense available for a single game and hasn't started the same lineup in successive weeks.

In Weeks 1-3 they were without nose tackle Eddie Goldman and they flipped their slot cornerbacks from Week 1 to Week 2, Christian Marqui to Duke Shelley.

In Week 3 Khyiris Tonga and Deon Bush started, Bush due Tashaun Gipson's injury and Tonga due to Goldman still being out.

In Week 5 they got Gipson back but lost Akiem Hicks to a groin injury.

Against Green Bay in Week 6 they nearly had the first team on the field, but started Angelo Blackson at nose tackle instead of Goldman.

Blackson started for injured Hicks against Tampa Bay, and DeAndre Houston-Carson for Gipson due to another injury. Last week they had everyone except Mack back and playing, and now they could be without Mack and Jackson.

Playing without Mack last week was devastating to the pass rush: zero sacks, zero hits on Jimmy Garoppolo.

"You know, nobody is going to feel sorry for us because we don't have our top guy in there," linebacker Alec Ogletree said. "Obviously he's a top guy for a reason. You respect that and understand that but the guys behind him they learn. They get an opportunity to step up and make plays out there. We expect them to make plays when they've got a chance to be out there."

The player who they all have faith in seems to be Jackson's backup, DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Houston-Carson had the last interception any Bear made, back in Week 5 at Las Vegas. On Sunday he made what could have been a huge play but the defense failed to back him up.

Houston-Carson refused to give up on the wide receiver screen Deebo Samuel turned into an 83-yard gain. It would have been an 84-yard touchdown except Houston-Carson drove Samuel out at the 1 and replay overruled the play of touchdown. A tackle for loss and a 5-yard penalty had the tackle looking like a possible four-point saver for the Bears but then they allowed Garoppolo to run in for the TD on third-and-goal.

"Obviously in hindsight, you wish you could get him down before he gets that far down," Ogletree said. "But yah know it took a lot of effort from DHC and a commitment that everybody has to have to chase him down and get him down on the ground and give us a chance."

Coaches have been praising Houston-Carson for weeks, and his play in place of Gipson after injuries and now Jackson has been at a high enough level that the analytic website Pro Football Focus gives him a grade of 80.1 on the season, the fourth-highest grade in the league.

Only Tennessee's Kevin Byard, Buffalo's Jordan Poyer and Tennessee's Amani Hooker are graded higher and Hooker hasn't played as many snaps as Houston-Carson. Before this season Houston-Carson had played only 164 defensive snaps in five years but this season has already played 223.

Sportradar, official stat partner of the NFL, gives Houston-Carson a better passer rating against when targeted (75.3) then both of the starting safeties, Jackson (137.3) and Gipson (111.5).

"DH is a pro," defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said. "He filled in well when Gip was out, did a good job when Eddie was injured in the game. But that's who he is. He's a guy that plays multiple roles, plays safety, plays nickel plays dime, and you've got to have guys like that on your team."

Houston-Carson expects they'll see plenty of wide receiver screens from Pittsburgh Monday because "it's a copy-cat league."

"Whatever we got hit with this week, we're going to see it again," Houston-Carson added. "So we gotta look in the mirror and just make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again."

So the defense needs to be on alert—whoever it is on the field for them.

