Bears' DJ Moore trolls Lions with hilarious Ben Johnson reaction on Twitter
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had a challenging season in 2024. He finished the year with 98 catches for 966 yards and six touchdowns, which, for most receivers, would be a solid campaign.
But Moore was fresh off of a career-year in 2023, when he totaled 1,364 receiving yards and eight scores.
So, yeah, if any Bears skill player is going to be pumped up about Ben Johnson becoming Chicago's head coach, it's Moore.
And it didn't take long for the stud wideout to send a brilliant tweet trolling the Detroit Lions about the news.
For context, the Detroit Lions’ backfield duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs earned the nickname "Sonic and Knuckles" due to their blend of speed and power. The comparison to the iconic video game characters reflects their playing styles, enhanced by Ben Johnson’s exceptional play calling.
So, of course, Moore found a way to land a haymaker with a Sonic reference of his own:
This third Sonic character -- Shadow the Hedgehog -- sports powers that include superspeed, flight, and the ability to manipulate Chaos energy (whatever the heck that is).
Moore as Shadow the Hedgehog? Yep, Bears fans can get behind that.
If nothing else, it's a fantastic swipe at Detroit Lions fans who are very much in their feels after Johnson's departure to a division rival.
It's fair to say the Bears-Lions rivalry has been restored by Ben Johnson coming to Chicago, and DJ Moore is having a lot of fun with it.
