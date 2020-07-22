There are restrictions on how much Bilal can contribute to the Bears' defensive front based simply on his opportunity to be on the field.

The third-year defensive lineman is trying to follow up two promising years with a breakout season in order to set up his future in Chicago, but he did take a step back last year in terms of productivity.

"He broke his hand early in the season," Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers reminded. "I think when you're playing a position that utilizes your hands as much as we do, it takes some time."

Even when Nichols returned from three missed games and a bye week after the broken bone, he had to wear a restrictive cast for several weeks and this time included a game with the Chargers when he recorded no stat line.

"Nobody wants to play with any kind of restriction," defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano pointed out at the time.

When or if Nichols even played at full strength last year isn't know considering he came back and began playing right away.

"I broke my hand in May, almost in the same spot he broke his hand," Rodgers said. "He's playing the game of football and going against 300-pound linemen. I'm picking up my 50-pound kids. That's a big difference right there.

"And so Bilal is working extremely hard, and I think some of the production he had as a rookie was very good. And some of the things he did in his second year were better and then some things he can be better at. I have a lot of confidence in Bilal because he has a sparkle in his eye. He wants to be good. He wants to be great, and he has lofty goals for himself."

The injury may have shown up most in his lack of big plays compared to his rookie year.

Despite playing 41% of defensive snaps last year compared to 31% as a rookie, Nichols made fewer sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for loss last year. He had three sacks, five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in 2018 compared to just two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and no sacks last year. His tackle total (27) was just one less than in 2018.

It seems unlikely Nichols hit a peak as a rookie and will not rebound from last year. His combination of speed, size and power were too great to expect otherwise.

Although the Bears got him in the fifth round of the draft, no other 300-pound-plus interior defensive lineman ran a faster combine 40 (4.95) than Nichols. Daron Payne from Alabama ran the same time. Alabama's Deshawn Hand was faster but weighed in below 300 by 3 pounds. Nichols is coming in at 313 pounds.

Both Nichols and Roy Robertson-Harris stand to benefit with more snaps after Nick Williams left for Detroit, although the return of Akiem Hicks will hold down that increased playing time to an extent.

Nichols still will be in the starting base defense and should be one of the key contributors to one of the league's better defenses against the run.

And if the restrictions are gone—both physical and playing time—there could be a significant jump in Nichols' productivity with 2021 coming up as a contract year.

Bilal Nichols at a Glance

Delaware DE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 313

Key Numbers: Nichols made half his six tackles for loss in his first three NFL games.

2020 Projection: Two sacks, 31 tackles, 4 for loss.

