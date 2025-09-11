Chicago Bears expect to get key starter back in time for Week 2 vs. Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears' defense got some good news on Thursday. At least, it's trending like the news will be really good for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Start cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who missed the Bears' opener against the Minnesota Vikings, told reporters that he expects to play against Ben Johnson's old team.
The Bears certainly could've used Johnson in the second half of the Vikings game, when Minnesota QB J.J. McCarthy went (sort of) scorched earth on Chicago's secondary.
Remember: The Bears were down Kyler Gordon, too. Who knows how that game would've turned out if both critical defensive backs were healthy and in the lineup.
After falling to the Vikings in Week 1, the Bears can't afford to begin the 2025 season 0-2. Having Johnson back in the lineup will go a long way in making sure that doesn't happen.
Jaylon Johnson has started all 70 games he's appeared in for the Chicago Bears and finished the 2024 season with 44 tackles and 15 passes defended in 13 games.