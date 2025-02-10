Chicago Bears face daunting Super Bowl 60 odds, per ESPN
Even though the dust has barely settled on Super Bowl 59, folks are already eyeballing Super Bowl 60.
And some of those eyeballs don’t like what they’re seeing in Chi-town.
Despite a (hopefully) improved Caleb Williams, a (potentially) improved offensive line, and a (definitely) improved coaching situation, ESPN isn’t jazzed about the Bears’ chances of playing their way into next year’s big game at Levi’s Stadium.
The Revenge of the AFC?
ESPN’s list, which dropped approximately 30 minutes after the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Kansas City Chiefs to Cancun, has K.C. and the Baltimore Ravens listed as co-favorites at +650, with the Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions tied for second at +700.
For their part, the Bears are tied at eighth with the Denver Broncos, clocking in at 40-1.
Middle Ground
The Lions are the NFC North’s highest-listed representative, with the Green Bay Packers tied for fifth (20-1) and the Minnesota Vikings knotted at seven (35-1).
ESPN has the Bears ranked above a 2024 playoff team—Pittsburgh at 60-1—as well as a pair of near-playoff teams in Seattle (50-1) and Atlanta (60-1).
Depending on how Bears GM Ryan Poles handles free agency and the draft, these numbers could move significantly in the next two months. Stay tuned…