Chicago Bears fans leave no doubt about who they want as the team's next head coach
The Chicago Bears' 2025 coaching search is nearing its end, with a hire expected this week.
After weeks of speculation, and with a list of candidates who interviewed for the job getting longer by the day, I decided to run a poll on Twitter to gauge who Bears fans have as their top choice to be the next Bears head coach.
The results were as lopsided as you would've expected.
Ben Johnson is the overwhelming favorite with more than 75% of the vote, leaving Mike McCarthy, Todd Monken, and Joe Brady in the dust. McCarthy edged out the rest with 11.6%, while Monken and Brady trailed at 10.6% and below.
Johnson’s appeal stems from his remarkable tenure as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator. Under his leadership, Detroit’s offense went from pedestrian to prolific, dazzling fans with creative play designs and a lot of points.
Johnson's ability to flip Jared Goff into an MVP candidate has Bears fans excited about what he could do with Caleb Williams, a player with far superior traits than Goff.
Mike McCarthy, despite his experience and Super Bowl pedigree, represents a safer and more traditional choice. His tenure with the Packers earned him a Super Bowl championship, and he’s shown flashes of success with the Cowboys. Yet his predictable, methodical style likely cooled his appeal among Bears fans. McCarthy is the boring re-tread.
Sometimes, boring is good. It's especially true for a Bears team that needs a culture shift inside the locker room.
Todd Monken, a dynamic offensive mind who's launched Lamar Jackson into new heights, and Joe Brady, a young up-and-comer who's called plays for Josh Allen the last two years, both offer intriguing possibilities. However, neither generated the buzz Johnson did, with their combined votes falling far short of his landslide.
The message from Bears fans is clear: they crave excitement, creativity, and a break from the cycle of offensive futility that's become synonymous with football in Chicago. Johnson’s offensive genius appears to align perfectly with that vision.
The decision, though, rests with general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office. Will they embrace Johnson’s innovative approach or fall back on McCarthy’s experience? Poles has taken some strays after Jayden Daniels, the quarterback selected after Williams, and Jalen Carter, the defensive lineman he allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to trade up for, both dominated the NFL Divisional Playoff round.
It's safe to say confidence in Poles is waning.
If Johnson gets the job, Bears fans will greet him with open arms and high hopes. His success in Detroit suggests he could finally bring the offensive firepower necessary for a Chicago Bears franchise ready to turn the corner.
And if the Bears don't hire Johnson? Buckle up. It's going to be a bumpy ride.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —