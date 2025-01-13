Bears fans push back against potential trade for future Hall of Fame head coach
Chicago Bears fans are cautiously optimistic about the team's head coaching search. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson remains very much in play, while a handful of additional bright offensive minds rank at the top of a very long list of candidates GM Ryan Poles plans to interview.
But there's another head coaching candidate who may have just become available to the Bears. At least, he's worth inquiring about: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
Tomlin's Steelers were eliminated from the AFC playoffs on Sunday, losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-14. Pittsburgh's uninspired effort sparked debate about Tomlin's future and whether it's time for the Steelers to move on from him.
It's unlikely Pittsburgh would fire Tomlin. After all, he's never had a losing season since taking over as the team's head coach in 2007. He's had a remarkable run, amassing a 183-107-2 regular season record and a Super Bowl victory.
Instead, any team interested in Mike Tomlin must trade for him. Tomlin has a no-trade clause in his contract, which, of course, complicates things. However, if Tomlin and the Steelers mutually agreed that it's time for a divorce, logic suggests the Chicago Bears should be very interested.
Unless you ask the fans, that is.
I asked Bears fans in a recent poll on X whether they'd welcome a trade for Tomlin. The results speak for themselves:
Over 77% of Bears fans who responded don't want Chicago to make a move for Mike Tomlin, which is pretty surprising. I expected Tomlin to be viewed as a must-hire candidate, but hey... Bears fans have spoken.
Perhaps recency bias is impacting Tomlin's image, and losing a playoff game as badly as the Steelers' loss to the Ravens doesn't paint the best picture for the head coach, regardless of his resume, which will one day send him to Canton.
It's become clear that Chicago Bears fans will view any head coaching hire not named Ben Johnson as a massive disappointment.
No pressure, Ryan Poles.
