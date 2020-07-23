Whether it's been Pro Football Focus, ESPN, CBS Sports or NFL.com, the Bears have been taking hits all offseason from media "experts."

In some cases it's their quarterback situation, their offensive line, their receivers, the offensive line, and even their linebackers were downgraded by Pro Football Focus.

Now good news for Bears fans for once.

ESPN.com calls the Bears the most improved team in the NFC North.

We'll wait while you pick yourself up off the floor.

NFL writers Kevin Seifert, Dan Graziano, Jeremy Fowler and Mike Clay put together an analysis of each team and in his assessment Fowler lauded the Bears' addition of Robert Quinn to balance out the pass rush.

The appraisal didn't overwhelm the Bears with compliments, pointing out the Germain Ifedi move isn't much for an offensive line that struggled, and that both Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet must deliver.

The Bears were ranked only the 15th most improved team. But at least they were in the top half of the league.

The Detroit Lions were ranked No. 16.

The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings did not get graded highly.

Green Bay was 27th in improvement while the Vikings were next to last.

The writers hit the Packers for their lack of offensive play makers to help Aaron Rodgers, a familiar theme in Green Bay this offseason.

The Vikings' numerous defensive changes were cited as a reason for their 31st ranking, and it was pointed out they've put too much pressure on their standout safety tandem with the cornerback changes they made and the loss of a few veteran pass rushers.

The Dolphins were judged most improved, followed by the Bengals and then the Bucs.

