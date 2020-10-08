It's rare when teams in the NFL get a do-over during the regular season.

The Bears (3-1) suffered their first defeat last week against Indianapolis in what could have been a statement game about their status as legitimate playoff and division title contenders. Instead, they failed miserably to stamp Nick Foles and the offense as viable threats against a good defense.

Only four days later they own the same opportunity, if they can do something the franchise has never accomplished in five tries and defeat quarterback Tom Brady.

"We feel like we are in a good position being 3-1 right now and we don't want to lose sight of that, but we know too that we want to continue to just try to score as many points as possible," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Another first-place team comes to Soldier Field Thursday night and Tampa Bay (3-1) is similar in many respects to Indianapolis last week.

The Colts were ranked No. 1 in the league on defense, and the Buccaneers are No. 4 on defense, led by pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David and long-time Bears nemesis Ndamukong Suh. Their defense has performed better than their 16th-ranked offense.

"Again, we're facing a pretty formidable defense here against the run in Tampa Bay," Nagy said. "These guys are pretty salty. So we're gonna have our hands full and it's gonna be a great challenge."

The Buccaneers on defense are even better than the Colts at stopping the run, ranking second overall while the Bucs were fourth. The Bears produced a meager 1,008 inches of rushing against the Colts, or 28 yards. Their 1.7 yards a carry ranked among the worst five efforts in team history.

"I mean the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just studying them on this short week on film, they do a lot of different things on defense," Foles said. "I know. I've been with (defensive coordinator Todd) Bowles my rookie year in Philly and then played against him several times.

"And he's going to show you different looks, bring different pressures. So their front does a really nice job and they're a really talented group."

The national media immediately jumped on this game as a chance to call it the Super Bowl LII rematch between Foles and Brady, except Brady minus Bill Belichick and New England and Foles minus the Eagles.

Rather, what this game is about for the Bears is restoring Foles to the status he enjoyed in the eyes of everyone after the comeback win over Atlanta—potential savior for a struggling offense and someone who can finally provide help for an overburdened defense.

"I think the big thing is as a team, we're going to continue to fight and continue to finish every ballgame," Foles said. "I think we've shown that. Now, we just got to put together a complete game on all phases."

The way they can do it is by getting the running game going, as they did against the first three weaklings they faced.

"There's gonna be some games where you have a lot more rushes than others," Nagy said. "That (Colts game) happened to be a game there, where we were just struggling to get it going. I have a lot of confidence in our guys. I know our guys, that offensive line, tight ends and running backs are excited to get back out there."

Then the play-action game can work and this helped them initially get to 3-0. Or else they could just scrap the play-action method and let Foles operate with more shotgun.

"I think the big thing is I have to execute better, we have to execute better and it’s those little details that really get you over the top, being on the same page in all different areas," Foles said. "And as we go, we get to learn more about each other as it pertains to game situations. That’s how you win these close games, the game-time situations and making plays and being on the same page."

Brady has the advantage of playing in an offense he suddenly seems more comfortable in, as Tampa Bay is coming off a 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Yet, he has a receiver corps overwhelmed by injuries.

"What you see is a guy who knows the game inside-out," Nagy said. "He attacks you downfield. There’s never any panic. I mean, he gets behind 17 points or 20 points, it doesn’t matter. You’re always in the game with him. It’s hard to rattle him."

Brady beat the Bears defense at its height in 2018 under former coordinator Vic Fangio, and rang up 38 points doing it at Soldier Field in front of real fans.

"I mean the record speaks for itself when you think about what he's able to do at the quarterback position," Bears linebacker Khalil Mack said. "He puts his team in a position to win the game and that's all you can ask for from a guy like that.

"Not only that, just understanding the history he's been able to make speaks volumes. So that's going to be a hell of a challenge for us."

The mix doesn't look a bit like Super Bowl LII, but for a Thursday night in October during a pandemic it possesses an intriguing mix.

