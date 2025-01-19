Chicago Bears head coach search heats up after Detroit Lions' shocking playoff loss
With the Detroit Lions' upset loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Playoff game, the Chicago Bears could soon have their next head coach in place.
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been the frontrunner for the Bears' head coaching job for some time. However, with Detroit previously seen as a strong Super Bowl contender, there were concerns that Bears general manager Ryan Poles and the front office might lose patience and opt for a seasoned coach like Mike McCarthy instead.
That won't be the case anymore.
The Bears already held a virtual interview with Johnson last week. With the Lions' 2024 season coming to an abrupt end, Poles is free to charter the team's private jet to bring Johnson to town for an in-person visit.
Assuming Johnson does visit Halas Hall, the goal for the Bears will be to make sure he doesn't leave. Johnson won't come cheap, but Chicago's reported trade interest in Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin proves they won't pinch pennies with their next coach's contract.
Ben Johnson has earned every dollar he'll get in his head coaching gig. The Lions ranked second in the NFL in total yards per game, second in passing yards per game, sixth in rushing yards per game, and first in points per game. It marked the second year in a row that Detroit was one of the most prolific offenses in the league.
The Bears cast a wide net in their head coach search—one that seems destined to finally, and mercifully, be reaching a conclusion.
