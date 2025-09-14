Bear Digest

Chicago Bears inactives: Here's who's in, out for Week 2 against Lions

The Chicago Bears will be less than 100% once again in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

The Chicago Bears received some good news and some bad news on the inactives list for Week 2's game against the Detroit Lions.

First, here's who's in: Grady Jarrett and Jaylon Johnson.

That's the good news.

The bad news? Chicago's defense will be without Kyler Gordon for the second straight week. There are also a few concerning healthy scratches that won't bode well for GM Ryan Poles' 2025 NFL draft grades: second-round picks Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner.

Remember: second-round picks are supposed to challenge for starting jobs; not be healthy scratches in Week 2.

Back to the good news. Johnson's return should give the Bears' defense a boost against a strong Lions' passing game, and having Jarrett healthy in the interior of the defensive line is key.

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will kick off from Ford Field at 12 p.m. CST.

