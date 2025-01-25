Bears to interview Vikings' Daronte Jones for defensive coordinator
The Chicago Bears are eyeing Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones as a candidate for their defensive coordinator position. With extensive NFL and collegiate experience, Jones is a candidate worth watching.
Jones joined the Vikings in 2022 after serving as LSU’s defensive coordinator in 2021. His resume includes stints with the Dolphins and Bengals as well.
One of Jones' biggest assets is his familiarity with the NFC North. Having worked with the Vikings, he has insight into the tendencies of divisional rivals like the Packers and Lions., which could give Ben Johnson's coaching staff a crucial advantage in preparing for NFC North matchups.
It doesn't hurt that Jones spent time under Brian Flores, whose defense dominated opponents in 2024.
Under Jones' watch, the Vikings' defense ranked No. 8 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game.
