Chicago Bears invest in offensive line in this 7-round 2025 mock draft
The College Football Playoffs Semifinals round closed with a bang on Friday night, as Ohio State outlasted Texas to win 28-14. With just the title game remaining, and the Chicago Bears' offseason in full swing, it's time for a full, 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft. The Bears need fresh faces everywhere in the trenches, and this mock draft delivers in spades.
One note: with still a long time to go before the actual NFL draft, there will be no trades in this mock draft. There's just far too much that can actually change between now and April 24th.
1.10 Kelvin Banks Jr. - Offensive Tackle, Texas
It's a close race between Banks and LSU's Will Campbell for who will be OL1 in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the truth is you can't go wrong either way. Banks has anchored the left tackle position at Texas for three years, giving up just four total sacks in 1,496 passing snaps. He could either challenge Braxton Jones for his job, or potentially get kicked inside to guard.
2.39 (via CAR) Donovan Jackson - Guard, Ohio State
Unfortunately for Bears fans, it seems unlikely that left guard Teven Jenkins will return in 2025. That's where Donovan Jackson comes in. He's been one of the best left guards in the country for three years and also has experience playing at left tackle, as well. He has the potential to be a Day 1 starter on the offensive line and make an immediate impact.
2.41 Jack Sawyer - Defensive End, Ohio State
The Bears don't only need significant help in protecting their quarterback; they need help in attacking other quarterbacks. Sawyer may not have the elite upside of Penn State's Abdul Carter, but he could easily become a solid three-down defensive lineman who steps up when the lights are brightest.
Don't believe me? Check out this dagger he delivered to Texas' national championship hopes on Friday night. This is the kind of legendary moment that will go down in CFB history.
3.72 Andrew Mukuba - Safety, Texas
It's no coincidence that the first four picks of this draft comes from teams in the CFB playoffs semifinals. The Bears need immediate impact players and the country's top programs are where to find them. Transferring to Texas did wonders for Mukuba's NFL prospects. After logging just one interception in three seasons at Clemson, he pulled in five in his senior year.
Safety is an underrated need for the Bears, with Jaquan Brisker frequently missing games with injuries and Kevin Byard not getting any younger.
5.147 Jonah Monheim - Center, USC
The Bears have not had dependable play at Center since 2018, and that's a problem that needs to end soon. Monheim may not be the highest graded Center in this draft, but he comes from a good program and just so happens to have experience with quarterback Caleb Williams. That's a huge plus, especially for the guy who would be snapping Williams the ball.
6.195 (via PIT) David Walker - Defensive End, Central Arkansas
Keep an eye on David Walker over the next couple of months. Despite coming from a small school, he is an explosive athlete who has racked up 30 sacks and six forced fumbles in just three years.
7.232 (via CLE) Robert Longerbeam - Cornerback, Rutgers
Some more depth for the Bears in the secondary, where there is more need than seems obvious on paper. It's unlikely a seventh-round draft pick could supplant the struggling Tyrique Stevenson, but it could at least serve as a wake-up call if you give Longerbeam backup reps in training camp.
7.245 (via CIN) Garrett Greene - Wide Receiver, West Virginia
No, that's not a typo. Quarterback Garrett Greene has announced that he's entering the draft as a wide receiver. This may just be a publicity stunt, a last-ditch effort to get drafted after a so-so career in West Virginia, but Greene is in fact an exceptional athlete. He rushed for 2,136 yards and 28 over his five college seasons. If he can be taught some route running technique, he could end up a hidden gem.
