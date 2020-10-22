Chicago Bears (5-1) at Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

Kickoff: Monday, 7:15 p.m., central time, Sofi Stadium

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Lisa Salters)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Univision Deportes: AM-1200, 93.5 FM

Westwood One, Sirius/XM 88 (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Jim Gray)

Streaming: ESPN is available live on the five leading streaming services and the game is available on WatchESPN.com but not via cell phone.

The Line: Rams by 6 (over/under 46)

The Series: 95th meeting. The Bears lead the series 54-37-3. The Rams last year in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 17-7. The Bears won in 2018 at Soldier Field 15-6. The last Bears road win over the Rams came in St. Louis at the Edward Jones Dome in 2015, 37-13 when Nick Foles was Rams quarterback.

The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Nagy is 25-13 in his third season. Rams coach Sean McVay is 37-17 in his fourth season. The two are 1-1 facing each other.

The Quarterbacks: Nick Foles is 2-0 against the Rams as a starter and finished one other win due to an injury. ... Rams quarterback Jared Goff has seven TD passes, two interceptions and a 94.5 passer rating in three career Monday Night Football starts. He is 1-1 against the Bears as a starter.

Last Week: The Bears led all game in a tight battle at Carolina but pulled away in the fourth quarter 23-16 behind a defense that produced interceptions by Tashaun Gipson and DeAndre Houston-Carson and a fumble recovery from Akiem Hicks, as well as four sacks. The Rams lost 24-16 at San Francisco as the 49ers' fifth-ranked defense dominated the Rams through the first half and Jimmy Garoppolo threw for three touchdowns without an interception.

Matching Up: The Bears are 28th on offense, 23rd passing and 28th rushing. They are seventh on defense, 10th against the pass and 14th against the run. The Rams are 10th on offense, 15th passing and 10th rushing. L.A. is fourth on defense, fourth against the pass and 11th against the run.

Of Note: Khalil Mack has four sacks and three forced fumbles in four Monday Night Football games. ... Akiem Hicks has four sacks and a fumble recovery in his last four Monday Night Football games. ... Cornerback Jaylon Johnson's nine passes defensed leads all rookies. ... Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is third among all rookie wide receivers in receiving yards (196). Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has 3 1/2 sacks against the Bears in three games and eight sacks in his last eight home games. ... The Rams are the fourth-least penalized team with 24 penalties for the third lowest total yards (187).

