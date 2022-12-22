Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills.

Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.

Both guards have been listed as doubtful for the game with injuries, as has wide receiver Chase Claypool.

"Obviously when you have potentially losing two starters on the inside of your line that's a big thing," coach Matt Eberflus said. "That's something that we've obviously looked at all week."

Neither Jenkins nor Whitehair practiced this week. Jenkins suffered a scary neck injury in the Eagles game and was taken to the hospital after leaving the field on a stretcher, but the injury did not turn out to be as severe as it originally appeared.

Jenkins was at Halas Hall on Tuesday when only a walk-through was held but he was listed as if he would have been practicing on a limited basis. However, he he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Whitehair suffered a knee injury in the game.

Backup guard Michael Schofield will be available and played for Jenkins at right guard Sunday after the neck injury. Eberflus said Schofield will line up at right guard if Jenkins is unable to play. It's the left guard position where a drastic change could come.

"If the second guy can't go we'll see what happens but Larry Borom has been working in there a little bit (at left guard) which has been good," Eberflus said. "I think he's done some good things. Again, those guys have prepared in different spots. And you've got to have a pair and a spare. You've always got to do that.

"The guys are excited about that and obviously (line coach) Chris Morgan has done a good job all year with different lineup changes and (assistant line coach) Austin King, as well."

Borom, their starting right tackle, hasn't played since since the Nov. 27 game with the Jets due to a knee injury but he's been able to go through full practices and is ready to play. They have right tackle covered already with Riley Reiff and backup Alex Leatherwood, so Borom is available to move.

This will be the eighth starting lineup change for the Bears on the offensive line in 15 games.

The Bears had ruled Claypool out for Sunday's game and it would appear he'll be out again, although there is always hope for a Friday upgrade to questionable if they felt he could play. However, they will have wide receiver N'Keal Harry available this week after he missed the last game with a back injury. He was removed from the injury report.

There are some players who have been ruled out.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is out with a concussion. Cornerback Kindle Vildor is out with an ankle injury, which means playing time for undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones. And tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) is out.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable but not because of a rib injury he has managed to play through. He has what could be a broken ring finger, as well. Eberflus wouldn't confirm the broken finger but said Johnson has practiced with it in a brace all week.

"It's just really more about his hand and if he feels he's functional with it," Eberflus said.

