BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Lose Both of Their Nicks on Day 1 of Free Agency

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears lost more defensive depth late Monday when Nick Williams signed with the Detroit Lions.

Williams received a two-year deal for $10 million, according to SiriusXM sports.

Earlier in the day backup linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski left in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was expected Williams would depart, especially after the Bears extended a second-round tender offer in restricted free agency to their other backup defensive lineman, Roy Robertson-Harris.

Williams, who is 30, had six sacks last year in extensive playing time for the first time in his five-year NFL career. An elbow injury suffered by Akiem Hicks and a broken hand that plagued defensive end Bilal Nichols resulted in his increased playing time.

Williams has 60 career tackles and 42 came last year when he had the first five starts of his career. All six of his sacks came in the season's first nine games. He was instrumental in the defense remaining fourth in points allowed despite losing Hicks, Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith for much of the season.

The Lions will be Williams' fifth team. He is a seventh-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was cut by Pittsburgh, played briefly for Kansas City and Miami before coming to the Bears in 2018. He played in only two games in 2018 for the Bears.

The Bears could rely on the draft for a replacement. They also had Brent Urban and Abdullah Anderson on the roster last year as backups but Urban is an unrestricted free agent. Anderson remains with the team and spent most of the year on the practice squad.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Danny Trevathan Deal Favorable for Bears in 2020

According to Overthecap.com, the figures on Danny Trevathan's new contract is friendly to the Bears' salary cap in 2020 and the bonus money actually counts against six years of salary caps

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Bears Shoppers Rather than Buyers at Outset

The free agency period began with the Bears shopping and looking at their options rather than rushing into a signing, but they did lose linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to the Las Vegas Raiders

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Bears Pad Tight End Ranks with Jimmy Graham

Former Packers, Saints and Seahawks tight end brings experience to a position where the Bears struggled to keep anyone healthy in 2019

Gene Chamberlain

NFL Draft is merely closed to the public at this point, not being postponed or canceled. That's the end of April, still six weeks away. Much can change regarding the COVID-19 situation by then.

Gene Chamberlain

Why Bears Should Consider Cornerback Desmond Trufant

The hole the Chicago Bears have in their lineup at the cornerback position should invite them to at least look at former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, who is being released for cap purposes.

Gene Chamberlain

Analysts View Teddy Bridgewater as Ideal Bears QB

Chris and Phil Simms and Steve Wyche have pointed to Bridgewater as someone who would be an ideal fit for the Bears, although few indicators have pointed in this direction in the offseason

Gene Chamberlain

How the Chicago Bears Are Affected by the New CBA

NFL players have passed the CBA proposal by a slim margin, expanding the playoffs in 2020 and adding an extra game in 2021 and with the change the Chicago Bears are affected

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Labor peace exists. There will be football for 11 years, if they can get past the coronavirus

Gene Chamberlain

What Signings and Edge Rusher Talks Say of Bears' Plans

Bears GM Ryan Pace insists he's happy with Leonard Floyd despite his lack of sacks, yet they're focusing on talking to edge rushers in the draft and have spent a lot of money signing their own free agents when they were supposed to have little available.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Free Agency Tracker

The Maven/SI 2020 Bears Free Agency Tracker includes list of signings of Bears free agents and by the Bears of other teams' free agents

Gene Chamberlain