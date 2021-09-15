Bears Actually Rise in SI Power Rankings After Defeat

September 15, 2021
Only Packers Own Respect in Poll in NFC North

Even with a 38-3 loss to New Orleans on a neutral field the Green Bay Packers remain highly ranked in the SI.com power rankings but the Bears are 22nd.
Apparently it was a good defeat for the Chicago Bears in L.A.

The Bears have risen to 22nd in the Sports Illustrated power rankings, after starting in 23rd prior to their 34-14 loss in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

There are reasons to be encouraged about the Bears' performance, such as the play of running back David Montgomery and the offensive line against what was the league's strongest defense last year. Also, seeing Justin Fields on the field for five plays whetted the appetite to see more of him.

However, they lost. It only would make sense they would drop.

The SI poll doesn't exactly paint a positive picture of what the Bears have coming ahead.

"The Bears seem destined to free fall from this spot once the inevitable occurs," SI's Connor Orr wrote. "Still hellbent on keeping Justin Fields on the bench due to their porous offensive line, the team will eventually buckle to public pressure, ultimately placing a good but developing quarterback in choppy water. Fields can survive this season, but it will be far from idyllic."

The problem with their thinking is they haven't yet realized how poor the NFC North is. Every team lost and the favored Green Bay Packers look like a team with a quarterback who doesn't want to be there.

It wouldn't be entirely out of the question for the NFC North to take a route like the NFC East did last year and the previous year, with teams taking the division despite records around .500 or below.

THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED NFL POWER RANKINGS FOR SEPT. 14

The Vikings lost to Cincinnati, which is 28th despite the win. Minnesota is 24th and the Detroit Lions 25th in the poll, while no one wants to hang the loss on the Packers and gave them the benefit of the doubt at No. 6.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

