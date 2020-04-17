Drafting a quarterback every so often is a philosophy of Ryan Pace's—it's apparently just not a strictly held belief.

Mitchell Trubisky is the only quarterback he's drafted since his first selection process in 2015.

"I think as you know in the draft, you have philosophies, but you're also taking best player available," Pace said. "You don't want to deviate from that. To be honest, when we got here, we had so many needs, so many holes to fill throughout the roster. You're doing whatever you can to fill those holes.

"Sometimes when you look at the draft board, wherever it is, you have more talented players on the board that are also hitting major holes on this offense, just doesn't always line up."

Whether it lines up this year for the Bears to select a third quarterback for development seems more likely to be determined by whether someone with a talent level they like falls in their laps, and if they've managed to sufficiently meet other needs.

In other words, don't count on it lining up again.

There's a reason Pace has this philosophy, even if he doesn't seem to follow it.

"I think the dividends can pay off if it comes to fruition," Pace said. "Again, we've seen this before with young quarterbacks, the trials and tribulations they go through. It's part of it.

"Sometimes if you stick with it, you see it through, you're dedicated to the development of the process, that can be very beneficial to the organization long-term."

It hasn't worked out yet the way he hoped with Trubisky. An unrestricted free agency period with the most quarterback participation in memory brought them Nick Foles to combat Trubisky, which means this quarterback drafting philosophy could again take a back seat—or be laying buried on the floor in the back seat under some junk.

The Bears have done their due diligence on quarterbacks, though. Ben DiNucci of James Madison was reported to have been on their draft interview list, and they are known to have talked to Georgia's Jake Fromm and Florida Atlantic's James Morgan.

Jalen Hurts is one of the athletic producers from college football who could be available when they pick in Round 2, or if they trade down.

If they had fewer holes in the starting lineup than they currently do, then it would be easy to take serious the talk of a developmental quarterback.

Then again, with Trubisky likely in his final year unless he produces quickly, and with Foles owning the ability to void his contract after 2020, the future could arrive quickly for the Bears at the quarterback position.

Bears NFL Draft 2020: Quarterbacks

The Quarterbacks Room: Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Tyler Bray

The Need Level: Low (Development)

Sports Illustrated's Top of the Line: Joe Burrow, Georgia; Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama; Justin Herbert, Oregon; Jordan Love, Utah St.

When Bears Can Pick One: Rounds 6 or 7.

Possibles: Jordan Morgan, Florida International; Ben DiNucci, James Madison; Cole McDonald, Hawaii; Kevin Davidson, Princeton; Nate Stanley, Iowa.

Get Used to It: The Lions are looking for their quarterback of the future and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN said in January Tagovailoa could be their choice. Much has happened since, and Detroit has numerous other needs. If Tagovailoa is in the NFC North next year, it will be at the expense of the Lions filling other position holes.

