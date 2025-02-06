Bear Digest

Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey dies at age 102

The Chicago Bears announced the passing of team owner Virginia McCaskey at the age of 102.

Bryan Perez

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears announced the passing of team owner Virginia McCaskey at the age of 102 on Thursday

"While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth," the family said in a statement provided by the Bears.  "She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans." 

We'll have more on the McCaskey's legacy soon.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI  —

More Chicago Bears News:

Published |Modified
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News