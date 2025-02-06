Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey dies at age 102
The Chicago Bears announced the passing of team owner Virginia McCaskey at the age of 102.
The Chicago Bears announced the passing of team owner Virginia McCaskey at the age of 102 on Thursday
"While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth," the family said in a statement provided by the Bears. "She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans."
