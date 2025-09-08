Bear Digest

Chicago Bears' pass rush gets huge assist in Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears' pass rush could get a huge assist in Week 1 against the Vikings.

The biggest question on the Chicago Bears' defense is whether there will be enough of a pass rush opposite Montez Sweat to challenge opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis.

And while the personnel the Bears will field in Week 1's Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings remains a question mark, the Vikings' offensive line got some bad news ahead of kickoff.

Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw will miss the game as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The good news for the Bears extends to Caleb Williams, too. Safety Harrison Smith will miss Monday night's game, taking away a turnover threat and tackling machine from the Vikings' secondary.

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will kick off at 7:15 pm CST from Soldier Field.

