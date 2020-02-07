BearDigest
Bears Vegas Win Total Set at 8; Trubisky 100-1 for MVP

Gene Chamberlain

It might be early for projecting win totals, considering we're three weeks away from the NFL combine.

It's never too early in Vegas or online.

Betonline.ag posted its over/under futures NFL win totals Thursday and the Bears are expected to be what they were last year. The over/under is set at eight for the Bears.

Teams with stable quarterback situations are generally higher in projected win totals, so it's apparent what Vegas thinks of Mitchell Trubisky.

All told, there were 15 teams with win totals projected to be higher than the Bears, including both division rivals Green Bay and Minnesota.

The win totals for both the Packers and Vikings was set at 9 1/2.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have the highest over/under at 11 1/2, while the Baltimore Ravens came in at 11. San Francisco had the top over/under for the NFC at 10 1/2.

At least Bears fans can be happy Mitchell Trubisky is no more than a 100-1 shot to win MVP this year. That line has been set by Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. He had been 40-1 last year, though, in a line that caused a national furor.

Then again, maybe that 100-1 line isn't a cause for celebration. It's actually someone learning their lesson.

"After we lost on Lamar Jackson this year, we came up with a rule that no QB will be higher than 100-1 at the start of the year," ESPN reported Superbook vice-president Ed Salmons said. "Otherwise, Trubisky would be higher."

Here were the over/unders :

Kansas City Chiefs 11 1/2

Baltimore Ravens 11

New England Patriots 10 1/2

San Francisco 49ers 10 1/2

New Orleans Saints 10

Philadelphia Eagles 10

Green Bay Packers 9 1/2

Minnesota Vikings 9 1/2

Seattle Seahawks 9

Dallas Cowboys 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Buffalo Bills 8 1/2

Los Angeles Rams 8 1/2

Houston Texans 8 1/2

Tennessee Titans 8 1/2

BEARS 8

Atlanta Falcons 8

Cleveland Browns 8

Denver Broncos 8

Indianapolis Colts 7 1/2

Los Angeles Chargers 7 1/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 1/2

Las Vegas Raiders 7

Arizona Cardinals 6 1/2

Carolina Panthers 6 1/2

Jacksonville Jaguars 6 1/2

New York Giants 6 1/2

New York Jets 6 1/2

Detroit Lions 6 1/2

Cincinnati Bengals 5 1/2

Miami Dolphins 5 1/2

Washington Redskins 5 1/2

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

